Will Raphinha play? Projected lineups for Brazil vs Chile in World Cup 2026 Qualifier

The South American World Cup qualifiers continue on Thursday night with a clash between Brazil and Chile at the legendary Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Kickoff is set for 8:30 PM ET, and while Brazil is already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the spotlight will be on how Carlo Ancelotti’s squad performs without several of its biggest stars but the main player will be Raphinha.

Despite securing World Cup qualification early, Brazil’s performances have been far from convincing. The Seleção lost its historic home unbeaten streak and suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Argentina in March at the Monumental in Buenos Aires. These struggles triggered widespread criticism and ultimately led to the hiring of Carlo Ancelotti, the Italian coach with five Champions League titles to his name.

Since taking charge in June, Ancelotti remains unbeaten, but he has emphasized using the September fixtures to “get to know the players.” His squad selection excluded Neymar, Vinícius Junior, and Rodrygo, leaving space for others to step up. One of the key figures expected to shine is Raphinha, who will shoulder more responsibility in attack alongside Gabriel Martinelli and Matheus Cunha.

Chile’s new era without its Golden Generation

For Chile, the qualifiers have been nothing short of disastrous. With only two wins in the campaign, La Roja sits at the bottom of the table and has no chance of reaching the 2026 World Cup. This marks their third consecutive absence from the tournament, a devastating blow for a nation that once boasted a golden generation.

Ancelotti wants to ensure the team’s confidence so they are well prepared for the World Cup.

The poor results prompted the resignation of coach Ricardo Gareca. Interim manager Nicolás Córdova has since made bold moves, officially ending the cycle of stars like Arturo Vidal, Alexis Sánchez, and Charles Aránguiz. Instead, Chile will field a younger squad, focused on rebuilding and giving international minutes to players such as Darío Osorio, Lucas Assadi, and Gonzalo Tapia.

Probable lineups

Brazil: Alisson; Alex Sandro, Alexsandro Ribeiro, Marquinhos, Vanderson; Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães; Gabriel Martinelli, Matheus Cunha, Raphinha, João Pedro.

Chile): Lawrence Vigouroux; Gabriel Suazo, Benjamin Kuscevic, Matías Sepúlveda, Fabián Hormazábal; Rodrigo Echeverría, Felipe Loyola; Darío Osorio, Lucas Assadi, Lucas Cepeda; Gonzalo Tapia.

While Brazil enters as the heavy favorite, the real intrigue lies in how Ancelotti manages his reshaped squad and which players rise to the occasion. For Chile, this match represents the painful start of a new cycle without its legends, as La Roja looks to rebuild for future tournaments. Even with nothing at stake for either side in terms of qualification, Thursday’s duel at the Maracanã carries weight as a symbolic turning point for both nations.

