Lionel Messi’s sports drink brand, Más+, has filed a lawsuit against Prime Hydration, accusing them of “anti-competitive” behavior. Prime is the popular beverage company co-founded by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI. They are allegedly trying to keep Más+ off store shelves by threatening legal action for trademark and trade dress violation; further claiming that Más+’s packaging was too similar to Prime’s.

Launched globally in June 2024, Más+ by Messi entered a competitive market dominated by well-established brands like Prime; the latter debuted in January 2022. Prime Hydration, promoted aggressively by its high-profile co-founders, quickly became a popular sports drink, especially among younger consumers. When Messi’s Más+ arrived on the scene, fans and Prime supporters immediately drew comparisons between the two products. Particularly noting similarities in the bottle design.

Logan Paul and KSI made it clear they were unhappy with the perceived overlap. A viral Instagram story from KSI featured him referencing the launch of Más+, saying, “He copied my whole f***ing flow! Word for word, bar for bar,” a clear jab at Messi’s new venture.

Prime Hydration soon reached out to Más+ distributor, Mark Anthony International. They reportedly demanded they cease sales or face a lawsuit over alleged trademark violations. Prime’s legal team asserted that Más+’s packaging infringed on their intellectual property rights. Also, the visual similarities between the two brands could cause confusion among consumers.

Más+ pushes back with lawsuit

In response, Mark Anthony International, which distributes Más+, filed a lawsuit defending its brand. They also accuse Prime Hydration of anti-competitive behavior. The suit alleges that Prime is attempting to monopolize common packaging features within the hydration drink industry. Thus, stifling competition to maintain its dominance in the market.

According to reports from Dexerto, Más+ has argued that there is no real risk of consumer confusion between the two brands. To support their case, Mark Anthony International commissioned a consumer perception survey conducted by an experienced industry expert. The results showed no measurable likelihood of confusion between Más+ and Prime. That reinforced Más+’s stance that Prime’s claims have no base.

The lawsuit also highlighted the distinct differences in marketing strategies between the two brands. Prime has the larger-than-life personalities of Logan Paul and KSI; both have been involved in multiple public controversies. However, Más+ is backed by Messi‘s globally admired and scandal-free image. As noted in the lawsuit, Logan Paul’s previous controversies—including his past public stunts—further distinguish Prime from Más+ in the minds of consumers.

Key differences between Más+ and Prime

Mark Anthony International contends that Prime’s aggressive legal threats are part of a broader attempt to monopolize the hydration drink market by limiting competition. The lawsuit claims that Prime’s actions damage the reputation of Más+ and prevent the brand from gaining traction in the industry.

The legal filing explicitly points to Prime’s strategy of leveraging trademark claims to intimidate competitors, rather than genuinely protecting their intellectual property. According to the distributor, Prime’s efforts to halt Más+’s operations through claims of trade dress infringement are an example of this anti-competitive tactic.

Although fans of Prime have accused Más+ of copying Prime’s design, Mark Anthony International argues that the two brands are significantly different in both branding and packaging. The consumer survey revealed that buyers could easily distinguish between the two products, despite some superficial similarities in bottle shape and label color schemes.

