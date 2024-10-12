AC Milan head coach Paulo Fonseca is facing a potential headache Yunus Musah and Christian Pulisic’s delayed return following their international duties with the United States.

The former has been the Rossoneri’s standout player this season, however, he will have only 48 hours to prepare for the next Serie A match against Udinese on October 19. This has thus raised concerns about his fitness and availability.

Pulisic and Musah will complete their international break with a match against Mexico in a late kick-off on Tuesday. All this, before making the lengthy trip back to Italy.

The pair will face mental and physical challenges going into their last game in Guadalajara, Mexico, with particular importance being placed on the duo crossing time zones.

As a result, the pair will only be available for a light training session on Thursday. This leaves Milan boss Fonseca with just two days to assess their fitness ahead of the crucial Serie A fixture.

This limited recovery window has left Fonseca pondering how best to manage his squad, especially with Milan set to play three matches in quick succession. This run includes clashes against Udinese, Club Brugge in the Champions League, and Bologna in Serie A.

Pulisic: Milan’s key player

Pulisic’s importance to Milan cannot be overstated. Since joining the Rossoneri, the former Chelsea winger has made an immediate impact. The 26-year-old winger has scored five goals in the first seven Serie A matches this season.

He has quickly become one of the club’s most influential players, providing both goals and leadership during crucial moments.

Given his form, it would be difficult for Fonseca to consider leaving Pulisic out of the starting lineup.

However, the coach will need to weigh the risks of playing the USA international so soon after his return. Fonseca’s primary concern is whether Pulisic will have the energy and sharpness to maintain his high level of performance, especially with three games in such a short period.

Musah, who has been gradually earning more minutes for Milan, is also expected to return under similar circumstances. Nevertheless, his return may not pose the same level of urgency as Pulisic’s. Especially, as he is a squad player still seeking to cement a starting role.

Travel fatigue and Fonseca’s squad management

The strain of international travel is not unique to the USMNT duo. Players’ returns from different international matches will have a significant influence on the Rossoneri’s roster.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan’s international contingent has collectively traveled close to 90,000 kilometers during the break.

Pulisic and Musah alone account for 20,000 kilometers each, covering flights from Austin (USA vs Panama) to Zapopan (Mexico vs USA) and then back to Milan.

Other players like Samuel Chukwueze (10,000 kilometers for Nigeria), Luka Jovic, and Rafael Leao (both over 4,000 kilometers) have also racked up significant travel distances.

In comparison, players such as Gabbia and Reijnders have faced considerably shorter trips. This could leave them in better physical condition for the upcoming match.

Fonseca’s dilemma revolves around finding a balance between relying on his top performers and ensuring that the team is fresh. Milan’s second Serie A defeat of the season, a controversial 2-1 loss to Fiorentina, has added to the pressure for the Rossoneri to bounce back quickly.

With Udinese, Club Brugge, and Bologna on the horizon, Fonseca will need to manage Pulisic’s workload carefully. They cannot afford to risk further injuries or burnout.

While Pulisic will likely feature against Udinese, the Portuguese boss may consider substituting him earlier in the game or rotating his squad for the subsequent fixtures. The coach must also rely on depth players, including Musah, to step up when called upon.

