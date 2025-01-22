USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino recently addressed the intriguing possibility of Lionel Messi‘s sons one day representing the American national team. Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro Messi are known to be passionate about football, and their eligibility for the USMNT is a topic of growing interest.

Citizenship wouldn’t be an obstacle for Messi’s sons. The eldest, Thiago, already plays for Inter Miami’s youth team, where his father also plays. They are eligible to represent Argentina, and also Spain, given their birth in Barcelona. However, should the Messi family choose to remain in the United States long-term, they could apply for American citizenship, opening the door to a potential future with the USMNT.

Pochettino offered a humorous yet intriguing response to this hypothetical scenario: “Well, we could discuss it. The thing is, I might be too old by the time the boys are ready for the national team,” he joked. “I probably won’t be around here anymore, but of course, it would be interesting – why not?”

However, Pochettino acknowledged the significant challenge of persuading Messi’s sons to choose the USMNT over Argentina. “Considering they are Leo’s children and have Argentine blood running through their veins, I still think it would be hard to persuade them to play for the United States,” he stated. This realistic assessment acknowledges the strong ties to their Argentinian heritage and their likely desire to follow in their father’s footsteps.

Thiago Messi’s clear preference

Despite holding dual citizenship (Argentina and Spain), Thiago Messi made it clear last June that he aspires to play exclusively for Argentina. This decision, heavily influenced by his father’s passionate representation of the Albiceleste, significantly diminishes the likelihood of a future with the USMNT. The strong family connection to Argentina’s national team creates a deeply emotional tie for the Messi family.

The possibility of Messi’s sons playing for the USMNT generates considerable discussion. It underscores the growing influence of Latin American players in US soccer and highlights the potential for future talent development within the nation. The appeal of the USMNT to young, talented Latin American players is a significant factor in the league’s growth.

While the chances of Messi’s sons representing the USMNT appear slim, they haven’t been completely dismissed. The family’s long-term residence in the United States, coupled with the boys’ potential future development in the sport, could influence their decisions. Ultimately, the choice will rest with the Messi family themselves, balancing national pride, family legacy, and individual aspirations. The future of their footballing careers is yet to be determined.