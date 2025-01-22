Marcus Rashford’s future at Manchester United has been under intense scrutiny, particularly since Ruben Amorim’s appointment as manager led to the striker falling out of favor. For months, it seemed an exit this January was inevitable. However, as the January transfer window progresses, surprising twists and roadblocks have emerged, casting doubt on the forward’s departure plans.

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan was once seen as a serious contender for Rashford’s signature, but the Serie A club shifted focus to Kyle Walker instead. According to reports, Milan’s decision was influenced by league rules that allow only one British player to be registered per season. Given the choice between Rashford and Walker, the Rossoneri prioritized the latter, citing strategic team-building needs.

This left Barcelona as the primary frontrunner for Rashford’s services. The Catalan giants have reportedly been keen to secure the 27-year-old as a key reinforcement for their squad during the winter window. Talks between Rashford’s representatives and Barcelona Sporting Director Deco reportedly occurred last Tuesday, with Rashford giving the Blaugrana a five-to-six-day deadline to finalize the deal. Barcelona’s head coach, Hansi Flick, has also endorsed the move.

However, complications have arisen due to Barcelona’s ongoing salary cap constraints. The club needs to offload players like Ansu Fati and Eric Garcia to create the financial flexibility necessary to accommodate Rashford’s €9 million annual salary. Yet, both potential departures have stalled, leaving Rashford’s move hanging in the balance.

Shock U-turn on horizon

A potential twist has emerged amid Barcelona’s struggles to finalize the deal. According to reports from Fichajes and Cadena Cope, which Fabrizio Romano confirmed, Rashford has hinted at being open to staying at Manchester United if his dream move to Barcelona falls through. This unexpected willingness to remain at Old Trafford comes despite months of speculation and his apparent disenchantment with limited game time under Ruben Amorim.

“It’s his choice,” Amorim stated cryptically when asked about Rashford’s situation after a recent Premier League defeat. Club insiders clarified that the manager’s comments were not an indictment of Rashford’s commitment but rather an acknowledgment of the forward’s control over his destiny. Fabrizio Romano added that sources close to the player have stressed that the England international is ready to return to the squad if called upon.

In a surprising development, the 27-year-old was spotted training with Manchester United on Wednesday for the first time in nine matches. The club has struggled during his absence, losing five of those games, with Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, and Rasmus Hojlund all failing to make a significant impact. Cameras captured Rashford looking sharp and engaged ahead of United’s Europa League clash against Rangers, suggesting he might yet have a role to play in the remainder of the season.

Weighing his options

While Rashford remains committed to securing a move to Barcelona, his openness to staying at Manchester United could serve as a strategic move. It signals his professionalism and readiness to contribute, potentially making him more attractive to summer suitors. Borussia Dortmund and Marseille have also shown interest in the forward, but Rashford has reportedly ruled out those options, focusing solely on Barcelona.