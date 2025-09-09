Trending topics:
Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Projected lineups for Portugal vs Hungary in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

By Martina Alcheva

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? That’s the question on everyone’s lips ahead of Portugal’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against Hungary at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. Roberto Martinez’s side arrives with momentum, while Marco Rossi’s Hungary seeks redemption after a frustrating opening fixture. The evening promises drama, history, and a touch of suspense.

Portugal kicked off Group F in ruthless fashion, dismantling Armenia 5-0 in Yerevan. Every single goal came from their Saudi Pro League-based stars, with Joao Cancelo, Joao Felix, and Cristiano Ronaldo sharing the spoils. Martinez has transformed the side into a fluid, attack-minded side, adopting an ultra-aggressive 4-3-3 system that overwhelmed Armenia. His team is expected to be among the favourites in 2026, especially after winning the UEFA Nations League again in June.

Meanwhile, Hungary’s qualifying campaign began in dramatic fashion. Within 15 minutes in Dublin, Barnabas Varga and Roland Sallai had stunned Ireland with a two-goal cushion. But momentum slipped away. Sallai’s sending off early in the second half proved costly, and Ireland fought back to snatch a 2-2 draw in stoppage time.

The setback was a blow for Marco Rossi, who has managed Hungary since 2018. Already under pressure following a 6-1 aggregate defeat to Turkey in the Nations League, Rossi knows that matches like this one could define Hungary’s path.

The big question: Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing?

The answer is yes—Cristiano Ronaldo will once again lead the line for Portugal. The 40-year-old forward is in record-breaking form, having scored in four consecutive internationals for the first time since 2021. His brace against Armenia pushed him to 140 international goals, and remarkably, six of those have come against Hungary.

Portugal’s predicted lineup

Martinez is unlikely to deviate much from the side that dismantled Armenia. Bruno Fernandes is expected to return to add creativity, while Joao Felix, after his brace, will keep his place on the left. Bernardo Silva could also feature from the start, giving the Selecao one of the most dangerous midfields in Europe.

Portugal predicted XI (4-3-3): Costa; Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Inacio, Mendes; Vitinha, Joao Neves, Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Felix, Ronaldo.

Hungary’s predicted lineup

With Sallai suspended, Rossi must reshuffle his side. Dominik Szoboszlai, Hungary’s midfield star and Liverpool captain, will shoulder even more responsibility, both in creativity and leadership. Barnabas Varga, in excellent form domestically, is set to spearhead the attack.

Hungary predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dibusz; Nego, Orban, Szalai, Kerkez; Schäfer, Styles; Bolla, Szoboszlai, Toth; Varga.

