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‘It was exactly what I was looking for’: Arda Güler hails former Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Güler was important to the manager
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesGüler was important to the manager

Xabi Alonso’s exit from Real Madrid in January was unexpected, as the manager had only arrived earlier that season after three strong years with Bayer Leverkusen. However, he was dismissed amid controversy after the team failed to meet expectations. One player who supported him was Arda Güler, who praised his former coach in an interview with TNT Sports.

Güler said: “The truth is that we had a great relationship, and I felt like he had handed me the keys, which was exactly what I was looking for, honestly. Now he has signed for Chelsea, and I wish him all the best. Of course, we still keep texting each other.”

The midfielder was an important player for Alonso during his time there, even if the team never seemed to click as a unit. Albeit Güler showed flashes of his talent, including his goal against Elche from near the halfway line, he was not able to stay consistently influential under Alvaro Arbeloa.

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Alonso congratulated Güler

Even after the manager had left the club, the player recalled how Alonso congratulated him for his performance in the team’s loss to Bayern Munich. Güler said: “After the match, he told me he was very proud of me, and I was really happy to see the message. I hope God clears the path for him. I think he is a truly great manager.”

Güler scored a brace against Bayern Munich (Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Güler scored a brace against Bayern Munich (Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

One part of Alonso’s leadership that may be difficult for star players to handle is the tactical discipline he demands from everyone, but that was never a problem for Güler, who also had positive things to say about him in that regard.

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Güler said: “When he calls you into his office and explains something about tactics, it’s very hard not to be convinced. He knows exactly what you are capable of and exactly what he can bring to your game. He was probably someone who woke up every day thinking about how to improve that player and how to communicate with him.”

Güler on Carlo Ancelotti

The player also had the chance to be coached by Carlo Ancelotti. Since he had just arrived at Real Madrid, it was natural that he would not play many minutes in a squad full of talent. Still, the manager told him something very encouraging. Güler said: “Ancelotti told me, ‘You will be one of the best midfielders of the future.’”

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