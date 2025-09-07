Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup Qualifiers
Comments

How to watch Germany vs Northern Ireland match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Florian Wirtz of Germany
© Lars Baron/Getty ImagesFlorian Wirtz of Germany
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Germany vs Northern Ireland on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Germany vs Northern Ireland
WHAT UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Sunday, September 7, 2025
WHERE FS1, ViX, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and Sling
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Germany’s qualifying journey got off to a rough start with a 2-0 defeat to Slovakia, but the focus now shifts to their first home outing, where they’ll be determined to deliver a statement performance.

Standing in their way is Northern Ireland, who ride into the matchup full of confidence after a 3-1 victory over Luxembourg and will be looking to test a German squad eager to reset and prove its strength on familiar turf. Don’t miss this pivotal clash!

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Germany vs Northern Ireland and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
UK and Ireland set to host Euro 2028 after Turkey drops out

UK and Ireland set to host Euro 2028 after Turkey drops out

Euro 2028 is going to the UK and Ireland. Turkey had previously been a direct rival to the nations as hosts of the tournament. Nevertheless, UEFA revealed on Wednesday that Turkey has since backed out. This leaves the UK and Ireland bid as the only contender for Euro 2028. Turkey has withdrawn from the bidding […]

Northern Ireland national team TV schedule: View Northern Irish Games On TV

Northern Ireland national team TV schedule: View Northern Irish Games On TV

This Northern Ireland national football team TV Schedule has every game for the Green and White Army. The Irish Football Association organized the national team that represented the entire island of Ireland from 1882 until 1950. In 1921, the jurisdiction of the IFA was restricted to Northern Ireland, after the Republic of Ireland split from […]

Northern Ireland national team TV schedule: View Northern Irish Games On TV

Northern Ireland national team TV schedule: View Northern Irish Games On TV

Northern Ireland TV schedule and streaming links This Northern Ireland national football team TV Schedule has every game for the Green and White Army. The Irish Football Association organized the national team that represented the entire island of Ireland from 1882 until 1950. In 1921, the jurisdiction of the IFA was restricted to Northern Ireland, […]

Kylian Mbappé speaks on Ballon d’Or and Chooses Between Dembélé and Lamine Yamal

Kylian Mbappé speaks on Ballon d’Or and Chooses Between Dembélé and Lamine Yamal

Mbappé’s comments echo the long history of Ballon d’Or politics between Real Madrid and Barcelona, dating back to legends like Di Stéfano.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo