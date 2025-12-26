Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League millions vs. Lionel Messi's MLS empire: Who will end 2025 wealthier?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Lionel Messi of Argentina.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Lionel Messi of Argentina.

The rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has always extended beyond goals, trophies, and records. In 2025, it had entered a different arena altogether—one where influence, branding, and global economics matter as much as performances on the pitch. The question being asked across the soccer world is no longer simply who is the better player, but something far more revealing: who truly controls soccer’s financial landscape right now?

At first glance, the numbers appear straightforward. But behind them lies a complex story of leagues reinventing themselves, clubs becoming global brands, and two icons taking radically different paths to extraordinary wealth. One path is built on scale and spectacle. The other is on balance, diversification, and long-term stability.

According to Business Today, the list of soccer’s highest earners in 2025 paints a picture that would have been unthinkable a decade ago. European dominance has fractured. In its place stands a global market shaped by Saudi investment, U.S. media power, and athlete-driven brand empires.

Five years ago, the biggest salaries came almost exclusively from Europe’s elite competitions. In 2025, the financial center of gravity has shifted decisively. Saudi Arabia and MLS are no longer secondary destinations—they are economic superpowers reshaping soccer’s pay scale. At the heart of this transformation sits the game’s most enduring rivalry.

Lionel Messi (L) of Argentina, and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo still costs a fortune after latest Saudi Pro League market update: How does it compare to Lionel Messi in MLS?

How much has Cristiano Ronaldo earned in 2025?

When Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr, the move was framed as sporting, cultural, and symbolic. In reality, it became something even bigger. His $280 million income in 2025—the highest in soccer—is not simply a salary figure. It is an ecosystem. Economists quoted by Business Today describe Ronaldo’s contract as “soft power wrapped in a soccer deal.” 

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates after scoring his team's first goal.

His earnings combine wages, image rights, sponsorships, tourism promotion, and league branding. Saudi soccer did not just buy a striker—it bought global attention. Off the pitch, the 40-year-old veteran remains unmatched. Deals with Nike, Binance, and the CR7 brand contribute roughly $50 million annually, with marketing analysts noting that a single Ronaldo social post can generate revenue comparable to a mid-table club’s entire season. This is dominance through scale. Visibility multiplied by reach. Soccer as spectacle and statement.

How much has Lionel Messi earned in 2025?

While Ronaldo represents the Saudi model at its most extreme, Lionel Messi has chosen a fundamentally different route at Inter Miami. His $135 million in 2025 may be lower in raw numbers, but its structure tells a very different story. The Argentine’s income blends salary with equity-based partnerships, most notably with Apple and Adidas. Financial analysts highlight this as one of the most diversified portfolios in elite sport—less volatile, more future-proof.

messi mls cup

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF lifts the Champion's trophy

Rather than maximizing immediate cash, Messi has aligned himself with league growth, media rights expansion, and brand equity that could continue paying dividends long after retirement. His involvement has helped transform MLS viewership, sponsorship value, and global relevance.

Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Coveted Premier League star Antoine Semenyo makes shock GOAT pick, and Manchester City fans love it

Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Coveted Premier League star Antoine Semenyo makes shock GOAT pick, and Manchester City fans love it

Who is the winner?

Here lies the reveal that reframes the entire debate. Cristiano Ronaldo wins on raw numbers. His $280 million is unmatched, a symbol of how Saudi soccer has shattered previous ceilings. He dominates through visibility, scale, and spectacle. In pure annual earnings, there is no contest.

But Lionel Messi wins on structure and sustainability. His wealth is diversified, equity-driven, and designed to grow with the league rather than peak with his career. Financial experts argue that Messi’s model may ultimately generate greater lifetime value, even if it never tops Ronaldo’s yearly highs.

