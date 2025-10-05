Will Christian Pulisic play? Predicted lineups for AC Milan vs Juventus in Serie A

The iconic San Siro Stadium will host one of the most anticipated matches of the 2024–25 Serie A season this Saturday, November 23, when AC Milan face off against Juventus in a battle that could reshape the top of the Italian league table. With Christian Pulisic expected to start on the right wing for Milan, American fans will have plenty of reasons to tune in to this crucial clash between two of Italy’s most historic clubs. Kickoff is set for 12 PM ET.

AC Milan, currently sitting seventh in Serie A, are looking to climb back into the European qualification zone after an inconsistent start under manager Paulo Fonseca. The Rossoneri have shown flashes of brilliance, particularly through the dynamic attacking trio of Rafael Leão, Christian Pulisic, and Samuel Chukwueze, who have been key in generating width and creativity.

Fonseca plans to deploy his trademark double-pivot midfield system, featuring Youssouf Fofana and Tijjani Reijnders, with the latter emerging as one of Europe’s most promising midfielders this season. Up front, Álvaro Morata is expected to lead the line, supported by Pulisic’s pace and Leão’s explosiveness on the left. In goal, Mike Maignan, the French international, remains a steady presence and one of the best shot-stoppers in the league.

Juventus seek momentum under Thiago Motta

Meanwhile, Juventus, led by Thiago Motta, sit sixth in the table—just one position and two points ahead of Milan. Despite several injuries to key players, including Bremer and Dusan Vlahovic, the Bianconeri remain firmly in the title race, only two points behind league leaders Napoli.

Juventus will be looking to win the Serie A Scudetto again after years of dominance by the Milan teams.

In their absence, Motta will rely on Pierre Kalulu in defense and Tim Weah—another American connection—to operate as a makeshift striker. The midfield battle will be intense, with Manuel Locatelli and Khéphren Thuram anchoring the center, while Koopmeiners and Kenan Yildiz provide attacking support. Di Gregorio will start between the posts, tasked with keeping Milan’s potent offense quiet.

Expected lineups

AC Milan: Maignan; Emerson, Thiaw, Pavlovic, Theo Hernández; Fofana, Reijnders; Chukwueze, Pulisic, Rafael Leão; Morata.

Juventus : Di Gregorio; Cambiaso, Gatti, Kalulu, Savona; Locatelli, Thuram; Conceição, Koopmeiners, Yildiz; Weah.