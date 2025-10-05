Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Will Christian Pulisic play? Predicted lineups for AC Milan vs Juventus in Serie A

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Juventus, led by Thiago Motta, face key absences including Bremer and Vlahovic, but remain just two points off the top.
© Getty ImagesJuventus, led by Thiago Motta, face key absences including Bremer and Vlahovic, but remain just two points off the top.

The iconic San Siro Stadium will host one of the most anticipated matches of the 2024–25 Serie A season this Saturday, November 23, when AC Milan face off against Juventus in a battle that could reshape the top of the Italian league table. With Christian Pulisic expected to start on the right wing for Milan, American fans will have plenty of reasons to tune in to this crucial clash between two of Italy’s most historic clubs. Kickoff is set for 12 PM ET.

AC Milan, currently sitting seventh in Serie A, are looking to climb back into the European qualification zone after an inconsistent start under manager Paulo Fonseca. The Rossoneri have shown flashes of brilliance, particularly through the dynamic attacking trio of Rafael Leão, Christian Pulisic, and Samuel Chukwueze, who have been key in generating width and creativity.

Fonseca plans to deploy his trademark double-pivot midfield system, featuring Youssouf Fofana and Tijjani Reijnders, with the latter emerging as one of Europe’s most promising midfielders this season. Up front, Álvaro Morata is expected to lead the line, supported by Pulisic’s pace and Leão’s explosiveness on the left. In goal, Mike Maignan, the French international, remains a steady presence and one of the best shot-stoppers in the league.

Juventus seek momentum under Thiago Motta

Meanwhile, Juventus, led by Thiago Motta, sit sixth in the table—just one position and two points ahead of Milan. Despite several injuries to key players, including Bremer and Dusan Vlahovic, the Bianconeri remain firmly in the title race, only two points behind league leaders Napoli.

Juventus will be looking to win the Serie A Scudetto again after years of dominance by the Milan teams.

Juventus will be looking to win the Serie A Scudetto again after years of dominance by the Milan teams.

In their absence, Motta will rely on Pierre Kalulu in defense and Tim Weah—another American connection—to operate as a makeshift striker. The midfield battle will be intense, with Manuel Locatelli and Khéphren Thuram anchoring the center, while Koopmeiners and Kenan Yildiz provide attacking support. Di Gregorio will start between the posts, tasked with keeping Milan’s potent offense quiet.

Advertisement
Milan’s Croatian bond: Luka Modric highlights Christian Pulisic’s bright future with nine-word prediction, and it leaves fans excited

see also

Milan’s Croatian bond: Luka Modric highlights Christian Pulisic’s bright future with nine-word prediction, and it leaves fans excited

Expected lineups

AC Milan: Maignan; Emerson, Thiaw, Pavlovic, Theo Hernández; Fofana, Reijnders; Chukwueze, Pulisic, Rafael Leão; Morata.

Juventus : Di Gregorio; Cambiaso, Gatti, Kalulu, Savona; Locatelli, Thuram; Conceição, Koopmeiners, Yildiz; Weah.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Milan’s Croatian bond: Luka Modric highlights Christian Pulisic’s bright future with nine-word prediction, and it leaves fans excited

Milan’s Croatian bond: Luka Modric highlights Christian Pulisic’s bright future with nine-word prediction, and it leaves fans excited

Luka Modric’s arrival at Milan has sparked a surprising partnership with Christian Pulisic, the Serie A top scorer. Together, they’ve become the driving force behind the Rossoneri’s rise to the top.

Who starts in Milan’s derby clash against Juventus? Christian Pulisic, Santiago Gimenez, and Luka Modric aim to keep Serie A top spot

Who starts in Milan’s derby clash against Juventus? Christian Pulisic, Santiago Gimenez, and Luka Modric aim to keep Serie A top spot

The Serie A title race is already heating up, and this Sunday brings one of its defining early moments. Milan travels to Turin to face Juventus in what promises to be a fiery encounter between two of Italy’s great soccer powers.

Santiago Gimenez, Christian Pulisic, and Luka Modric rejoice: Crucial Milan teammate back from injury in time for Juventus derby in Serie A

Santiago Gimenez, Christian Pulisic, and Luka Modric rejoice: Crucial Milan teammate back from injury in time for Juventus derby in Serie A

Now, in a surprise turn, one of their most important players has returned just in time, delivering a huge boost ahead of one of Serie A’s biggest fixtures.

How to watch Porto vs Benfica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

How to watch Porto vs Benfica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Porto square off against Benfica in a Matchday 8 showdown of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga. Check out all the key details here, including kickoff times and how to watch the match live on TV or via streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo