Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup Qualifiers
Comments

Kylian Mbappé concern for France: Why he could miss the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

French media report a mild ankle sprain, putting Mbappé’s UEFA qualifiers with France in doubt.
© Getty ImagesFrench media report a mild ankle sprain, putting Mbappé’s UEFA qualifiers with France in doubt.

The night started brightly for Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappé at the Santiago Bernabéu. Los Blancos led 3–1 against Villarreal, bouncing back from last week’s derby defeat to Atlético Madrid and temporarily reclaiming the top spot in LaLiga, at least until Barcelona’s match against Sevilla.

Mbappé had already added his name to the scoresheet with a sharp finish off a Brahim Díaz assist, continuing his electric start to life in Spain. But joy quickly turned to concern when the French superstar limped off late in the second half with what appeared to be an ankle injury.

In the 83rd minute, Mbappé signaled to the bench after feeling discomfort in his right ankle. He was immediately replaced by Rodrygo Goes, leaving the Bernabéu crowd momentarily stunned.

Head coach Xabi Alonso addressed the situation after the game, offering cautious optimism but no guarantees: “Kylian had some discomfort in his ankle. We’ll monitor his progress as he joins the national team and hope there’s no serious issue.”

Kylian Mbappe will seek to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in order to lift his second World Cup trophy.

Kylian Mbappe will seek to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in order to lift his second World Cup trophy.

According to L’Équipe, the Frenchman “suffered a mild sprain in his right ankle,” though the injury is not considered severe. Still, his status remains uncertain for France’s upcoming UEFA World Cup qualifiers against Azerbaijan at the Parc des Princes and Iceland in Reykjavik.

Advertisement
Mbappe, Haaland face surprise competition: The La Liga striker making headlines across Europe

see also

Mbappe, Haaland face surprise competition: The La Liga striker making headlines across Europe

France holds its breath before key Qualifiers

Mbappé’s potential absence is a major concern for Didier Deschamps, who relies heavily on his captain for both leadership and goals. French outlet Foot Mercato added to the uncertainty, reporting: “Will Kylian Mbappé have to withdraw from France’s training camp? The next few hours should clarify. After scoring again against Villarreal, the forward left the pitch visibly in pain.”

Should he be sidelined, France may need to rely on Ousmane Dembélé and Randal Kolo Muani to fill the attacking void.

France National Team TV Schedule

see also

France National Team TV Schedule

A record-breaking start with Real Madrid

Despite the scare, Mbappé’s numbers in Spain remain staggering. The 25-year-old has already scored 14 goals and provided 2 assists in 10 matches across all competitions for Real Madrid. Among Europe’s top five leagues, only Harry Kane surpasses him, with 18 goals and 3 assists for Bayern Munich in the same span.

Advertisement

His performances have firmly placed him in early contention for the 2025 Ballon d’Or, particularly if Real Madrid can translate their individual brilliance into collective silverware. For now, though, both Madrid and France anxiously await the results of his medical evaluation.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Mbappe, Haaland face surprise competition: The La Liga striker making headlines across Europe

Mbappe, Haaland face surprise competition: The La Liga striker making headlines across Europe

A La Liga player is putting up goal-scoring numbers in Europe that compare only to those of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Kylian Mbappé reacts to PSG’s Champions League win over Barcelona with 6-word message for Hakimi

Kylian Mbappé reacts to PSG’s Champions League win over Barcelona with 6-word message for Hakimi

Paris Saint-Germain secured a thrilling win over FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League, and Kylian Mbappe reacted to the game with a 6-word message for directed to Achraf Hakimi.

Kylian Mbappe leads France call-up for World Cup qualifiers: Why is Ousmane Dembele missing?

Kylian Mbappe leads France call-up for World Cup qualifiers: Why is Ousmane Dembele missing?

France announced its squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, featuring Kylian Mbappe but leaving out Ousmane Dembele.

How to watch South Africa U20 vs United States U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

How to watch South Africa U20 vs United States U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

South Africa U20 clash with United States U20 in a pivotal Matchday 3 encounter of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. Here’s all the essential information, including kickoff times and where to catch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo