Why is Lamine Yamal not playing for Barcelona vs Sevilla in La Liga?

By Francisco Quatrin

Despite the setbacks, Flick will rely on Lewandowski, Rashford, and Ferrán Torres to keep Barcelona’s title challenge alive ahead of El Clásico.
This Sunday, October 5, Barcelona visits Sevilla at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium for Matchday 8 of LaLiga 2025–26. The Catalan giants enter the weekend as runners-up to Real Madrid and could reclaim the top spot with a victory. However, they will have to do so without their two main attacking stars — Lamine Yamal and Raphinha — both sidelined due to injury.

The absences of Lamine Yamal and Raphinha pose a serious challenge for coach Hansi Flick, who must adjust his offensive strategy.

Raphinha has been out of action since being substituted in the 65th minute of Barcelona’s 3–1 win over Real Oviedo last weekend. The Brazilian winger missed the midweek UEFA Champions League clash against PSG and is expected to remain sidelined for at least two more weeks as he recovers from a muscular issue.

Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal, the 18-year-old Spanish sensation, suffered a setback in his recovery from a pubic muscle injury originally sustained in early September. According to the club’s official statement released Friday, Yamal’s condition worsened during training, and he will not be available for selection against Sevilla or for Spain’s national team during the October international break.

Raphinha hopes to be ready to face Real Madrid in El Clásico.

More setbacks for Flick’s Barcelona

As if losing Yamal and Raphinha wasn’t enough, two more key players — goalkeeper Joan García and midfielder Fermín López — are also unavailable due to injuries. Their absence has opened the door for several young prospects from La Masía, including Diego Kochen and Eder Aller, who will provide backup for Wojciech Szczesny in goal, while Dro and Toni Fernández join the midfield and attacking rotations.

Without Lamine Yamal: Confirmed lineups for Sevilla vs Barcelona in LaLiga

Without Lamine Yamal: Confirmed lineups for Sevilla vs Barcelona in LaLiga

Despite the setbacks, Barcelona’s squad depth offers hope. Flick plans to rely on Robert Lewandowski, Marcus Rashford, and Ferrán Torres to lead the attack, with Dani Olmo stepping into the central playmaking role. The defensive structure remains solid, anchored by Ronald Araújo, Jules Koundé, and Alejandro Balde.

This matchup represents a crucial test for Barcelona before the upcoming El Clásico against Real Madrid on October 26. A win in Seville would send a strong message that the Catalan side can perform even without two of their brightest stars. Meanwhile, Sevilla, managed by Argentine coach Matías Almeyda, enters the game in solid form after a key away victory against Rayo Vallecano.

