Brazil
Why Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo were left out of Ancelotti’s Brazil squad?

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Vinicius Junior (L) and Rodrygo (R) of Real Madrid.
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior (L) and Rodrygo (R) of Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti has taken charge of the Brazil national team with the task of building a competitive squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup during a challenging period for the Seleção. However, for the final games of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, the Italian manager has decided to leave out both Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

During his time in Real Madrid, Ancelotti made Vinicius and Rodrygo key figures in his system, helping them establish themselves among Europe’s top Brazilian talents. Their absence from the national team isn’t due to injury or a rift with the coach, but rather a deliberate decision by Ancelotti with other priorities in mind.

According to TNT Sports Brasil, Ancelotti excluded Vinicius and Rodrygo to create room for new players. With Brazil already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, the final two qualifiers are seen more as formalities, giving established stars the chance to rest while fresh talent gets an opportunity.

Eder Militão and Endrick were also left off the list. Ancelotti used similar reasoning for both: the defender has only just returned from an ACL injury, while the 18-year-old striker is still recovering from a knock. Both are being managed carefully to avoid setbacks.

Brazil will host Chile at the Maracanã on September 4 before wrapping up their qualifying campaign against Bolivia on September 9 in El Alto. After opening his tenure with a scoreless draw against Ecuador and a narrow 1-0 win over Paraguay, Ancelotti will look to extend his unbeaten start with the Seleção.

Ancelotti’s bet on domestic talent

In recent weeks, Ancelotti’s staff has been actively scouting across Brazil, keeping tabs not only on Neymar’s progress at Santos but also on standout performers in the Brasileirão. While Neymar was sidelined again by a late injury, other domestic players were handed a call-up.

The list includes Corinthians goalkeeper Hugo Souza, Flamengo left back Alex Sandro, Cruzeiro center back Fabrício Bruno, and Cruzeiro forward Kaio Jorge. Aside from the two defenders, Souza and Kaio Jorge are expected to make their debuts for the national team, standing out as the biggest surprises on Ancelotti’s roster.

