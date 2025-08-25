Thomas Muller accidentally reveals Pochettino’s surprise USMNT call-up from Vancouver Whitecaps

The USMNT is gearing up for the remainder of 2025 as Mauricio Pochettino looks to solidify his starting lineup following the CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign and with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon. But the Argentine coach’s plans may have been prematurely revealed, as Thomas Muller let slip a surprising call-up involving a Vancouver Whitecaps player.

Muller was one of the headline signings of the 2025 summer transfer window, joining the Whitecaps on a free transfer after leaving Bayern Munich. In only his second match, against St. Louis City, the German legend introduced himself to MLS fans by scoring his first goal on American soil—a decisive penalty in a 3-2 win on Saturday. However, the most intriguing moment came after the match.

Looking ahead to the MLS playoff push, Muller mistakenly revealed a piece of national team news in his postgame press conference. “During the international break in October we are going to miss some guys. Tristan (Blackmon) is now nominated for the USA, so…” he said, catching the media off guard with the unexpected disclosure.

Realizing his slip, Muller attempted to walk it back with a smile. “If he played well today, well, the game’s already over… In the end, it is what it is. I heard what I heard. Congrats to Tristan, and congrats to the USA,” he added, leaving reporters buzzing about the accidental announcement.

Tristan Blackmon of Whitecaps arrives at Corona Stadium during the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup match between Monterrey and Whitecaps at Corona Stadium on March 12, 2025 in Torreon, Mexico.

For Pochettino, the inclusion of Tristan Blackmon would align with his vision of strengthening the USMNT with domestic talent. The 29-year-old defender was part of the preliminary squad for the 2025 Gold Cup, and now, thanks to Muller’s revelation, appears set for his first senior international cap.

What’s next for the USMNT

After falling short in the Gold Cup final, Pochettino continues to mold his squad, having opted to leave out several big names—including Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna—for the tournament. The September international break offers a fresh chance to test his evolving lineup on home soil, something the coach believes could be a major advantage.

On September 6, the USMNT will host South Korea at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey, followed by a clash with Japan at Lower.com Field on September 9. While not facing European opposition, Pochettino views these games as opportunities to sharpen his squad and draw greater fan support.

After the Gold Cup, the coach stressed the importance of fan engagement: “I would like to see my players play in front of 70,000 people. And for sure, if we feel proud of them, it would be incredible. I think we have to understand that football, or soccer here, is not yet a popular game. First, we have to compete, we have to win. And I believe we need the people, we need the fans. The fans have a year to realize how important they are in football.”

