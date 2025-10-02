Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
U20 World Cup
Comments

How to watch Colombia U20 vs Norway U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Fans wave a Colombian flag
© Rusty Jarrett/Getty ImagesFans wave a Colombian flag
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Colombia U20 vs Norway U20 on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Colombia U20 vs Norway U20
WHAT 2025 U20 World Cup
WHEN 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT • Thursday, October 2, 2025
WHERE Fubo, and FOX Soccer Plus
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Colombia U20 and Norway U20 square off in Group F after both opened the U20 World Cup with narrow but important wins. Colombia held off Saudi Arabia 1-0 in a tense battle to grab three points and keep their momentum alive, while Norway matched that result by grinding out a 1-0 victory over Nigeria in a bruising encounter.

With both squads proving they can handle pressure early, this matchup promises to be a real test of depth and discipline, especially with Colombia carrying the label of group favorite. Don’t miss this clash—it could go a long way in shaping the race for the knockout rounds.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Colombia U20 vs Norway U20 and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Norway U20 vs Nigeria U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

How to watch Norway U20 vs Nigeria U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

Norway U20 play against Nigeria U20 in a Matchday 1 showdown of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff times and how to catch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

Erling Haaland nets five for Norway: How does he compare to Messi and Ronaldo on the international stage?

Erling Haaland nets five for Norway: How does he compare to Messi and Ronaldo on the international stage?

Erling Haaland delivered a masterclass for Norway, scoring five goals in the 11-1 victory over Moldavia, a performance that sparked comparisons with legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Video: Haaland runs riot with five goals as Norway crush Moldova 11-1

Video: Haaland runs riot with five goals as Norway crush Moldova 11-1

With this record-breaking performance, Haaland has cemented his status as the most dominant striker in world soccer heading into the 2026 World Cup.

Kylian Mbappe honored by UEFA after Champions League hat trick for Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe honored by UEFA after Champions League hat trick for Real Madrid

The UEFA Champions League gave special recognition to Kylian Mbappe for his recent performance with Real Madrid.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo