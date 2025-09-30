Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Comments

Kylian Mbappe hits fourth Champions League hat trick: How many have Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo scored?

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Cristiano Ronaldo.
© David Ramos/Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Emilio Andreoli/Getty ImagesLionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

This Tuesday, Real Madrid took a commanding step forward in the league phase of the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League. They showed their overwhelming superiority over Kairat Almaty with a dominant 5–0 away victory. Kylian Mbappe was the star of the match, netting a hat trick that brings him closer to the records of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

This performance in Kazakhstan marked Mbappe’s fourth career hat trick in the Champions League. Last season, he scored one for Real Madrid against Manchester City in the second leg of the intermediate stage. Before that, while playing for Paris Saint-Germain, he registered two more — one against Barcelona in 2021 and another against Club Brugge in 2019.

Those numbers place the French forward in fourth place on the all-time Champions League hat trick list. He is now tied with Karim Benzema, who also reached the milestone four times — all with Real Madrid. Just above them is Robert Lewandowski, who has six (one with Borussia Dortmund, four with Bayern Munich, and one with Barcelona).

At the top of the list, of course, are Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The two 21st-century superstars share the record with eight hat tricks each. The difference? Messi recorded all eight with Barcelona, while Ronaldo scored seven with Real Madrid and one with Juventus.

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr of Real Madrid

How many Champions League goals has Mbappe scored?

Mbappe’s three goals on Tuesday in Kazakhstan not only helped Real Madrid secure a potentially crucial win in the group stage, they also added to the French forward’s growing list of personal milestones.

Advertisement
Americans in the Champions League 2025/26: Full list of U.S. stars competing

see also

Americans in the Champions League 2025/26: Full list of U.S. stars competing

With the hat trick, Kylian moved past Thomas Muller on the all-time UEFA Champions League scoring chart. He now sits in sixth place with 60 goals — 11 behind the next closest competitor, another Real Madrid icon, Raul Gonzalez. Above him are only four players: Karim Benzema (90), Robert Lewandowski (105), Lionel Messi (129), and Cristiano Ronaldo (140).

Courtois makes Real Madrid history

In addition to Mbappe’s hat trick, the match between Kairat Almaty and Real Madrid featured another standout moment. In the 52nd minute, Thibaut Courtois received a back pass and, under pressure from an opposing forward, launched the ball forward with power. The clearance turned into an assist for Mbappe, who broke into the box and finished with a delicate touch.

With that play, Courtois was officially credited with the assist on Mbappe’s second goal, becoming the first goalkeeper in Real Madrid history to register an assist in a UEFA Champions League match.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lamine Yamal or Désiré Doué? Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Kopa Trophy votes revealed

Lamine Yamal or Désiré Doué? Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Kopa Trophy votes revealed

Lamine Yamal ended up claiming the 2025 Kopa Trophy over Desire Doue, and days later from the ceremony the votes from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been revealed.

Ronaldo vs Salah: Ex-Man United player Ferdinand explains Cristiano’s career shift in comparison to Liverpool star

Ronaldo vs Salah: Ex-Man United player Ferdinand explains Cristiano’s career shift in comparison to Liverpool star

Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand recently compared Cristiano Ronaldo to Mohamed Salah, shedding light on the Portuguese star’s evolution over the years.

Jorge Jesus comes up with special Cristiano Ronaldo approach: How Al-Nassr’s captain plans to stay in peak condition for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Jorge Jesus comes up with special Cristiano Ronaldo approach: How Al-Nassr’s captain plans to stay in peak condition for 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Portuguese tactician has introduced a unique approach designed to protect Ronaldo’s body, ensuring he remains sharp for what may be his final World Cup.

Messi chasing MLS all-time record: How many goal contributions does he need to surpass Vela’s milestone?

Messi chasing MLS all-time record: How many goal contributions does he need to surpass Vela’s milestone?

Carlos Vela holds an impressive record in Major League Soccer — one that Lionel Messi could break this season.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo