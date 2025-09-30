Kylian Mbappe hits fourth Champions League hat trick: How many have Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo scored?

This Tuesday, Real Madrid took a commanding step forward in the league phase of the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League. They showed their overwhelming superiority over Kairat Almaty with a dominant 5–0 away victory. Kylian Mbappe was the star of the match, netting a hat trick that brings him closer to the records of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

This performance in Kazakhstan marked Mbappe’s fourth career hat trick in the Champions League. Last season, he scored one for Real Madrid against Manchester City in the second leg of the intermediate stage. Before that, while playing for Paris Saint-Germain, he registered two more — one against Barcelona in 2021 and another against Club Brugge in 2019.

Those numbers place the French forward in fourth place on the all-time Champions League hat trick list. He is now tied with Karim Benzema, who also reached the milestone four times — all with Real Madrid. Just above them is Robert Lewandowski, who has six (one with Borussia Dortmund, four with Bayern Munich, and one with Barcelona).

At the top of the list, of course, are Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The two 21st-century superstars share the record with eight hat tricks each. The difference? Messi recorded all eight with Barcelona, while Ronaldo scored seven with Real Madrid and one with Juventus.

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr of Real Madrid

How many Champions League goals has Mbappe scored?

Mbappe’s three goals on Tuesday in Kazakhstan not only helped Real Madrid secure a potentially crucial win in the group stage, they also added to the French forward’s growing list of personal milestones.

With the hat trick, Kylian moved past Thomas Muller on the all-time UEFA Champions League scoring chart. He now sits in sixth place with 60 goals — 11 behind the next closest competitor, another Real Madrid icon, Raul Gonzalez. Above him are only four players: Karim Benzema (90), Robert Lewandowski (105), Lionel Messi (129), and Cristiano Ronaldo (140).

Courtois makes Real Madrid history

In addition to Mbappe’s hat trick, the match between Kairat Almaty and Real Madrid featured another standout moment. In the 52nd minute, Thibaut Courtois received a back pass and, under pressure from an opposing forward, launched the ball forward with power. The clearance turned into an assist for Mbappe, who broke into the box and finished with a delicate touch.

With that play, Courtois was officially credited with the assist on Mbappe’s second goal, becoming the first goalkeeper in Real Madrid history to register an assist in a UEFA Champions League match.

