Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE
Comments

Good news for Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal avoid top European rivals in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League draw

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo.
© Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesPortugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

While the world’s top national teams are currently focused on preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, other upcoming commitments are starting to emerge on the horizon. One of those is the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, where Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will aim to defend the title they won last year.

The European tournament will begin in September, during the first FIFA international break following the World Cup in North America. On Thursday, the draw was held to determine the groups for each of the four divisions.

Portugal were arguably the biggest beneficiaries of the draw, avoiding some of the toughest possible opponents. Spain, France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, England, and Croatia all rank among the top 13 in the FIFA Rankings, making them formidable rivals.

Instead, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates were placed in Group A4, the only group without any of those top-ranked teams. Portugal will face Denmark (21st in FIFA rankings), Norway (32nd), and Wales (35th) as they compete for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League.

How does the UEFA Nations League 2026-27 work?

All UEFA member nations participate in the Nations League. Teams are divided into four divisions based on competitive level and recent results, with promotion and relegation systems similar to club leagues.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo could rejoin José Mourinho as the Portuguese coach reportedly eyes a surprising job after the 2026 World Cup

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo could rejoin José Mourinho as the Portuguese coach reportedly eyes a surprising job after the 2026 World Cup

In the top division, the most competitive teams are placed into four groups of four. In the first round, each team plays home-and-away matches against the others in their group. After six games, the top two teams from each group advance to the quarterfinals. The tournament is scheduled to conclude in the summer of 2027.

League A groups:

Group A1: France, Italy, Belgium, Türkiye

Group A2: Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Greece

Group A3: Spain, Croatia, England, Czechia

Group A4: Portugal, Denmark, Norway, Wales

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Nations League?

Cristiano Ronaldo turned 41 last week. He remains a key figure in soccer despite his age and will be one of the main attractions at the 2026 World Cup. However, his international future after the tournament in North America is unclear. Similar to Lionel Messi, the next World Cup could be Ronaldo’s last major challenge with Portugal, as it is hard to imagine him starting a new four-year World Cup cycle at his age.

That said, the one-year duration of the UEFA Nations League could be enough motivation for him to continue. If he decides to participate, Ronaldo will be aiming for his third Nations League title, having previously won the tournament with Portugal in 2018-19 and 2024-25.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo’s son returns to the pitch with Portugal U-16 at 2026 Algarve Tournament: When will he play?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s son returns to the pitch with Portugal U-16 at 2026 Algarve Tournament: When will he play?

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., is once again stepping onto the international stage, drawing global interest and reigniting debates about legacy, pressure, and destiny in soccer.

Cristiano Ronaldo could rejoin José Mourinho as the Portuguese coach reportedly eyes a surprising job after the 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo could rejoin José Mourinho as the Portuguese coach reportedly eyes a surprising job after the 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo could reunite with José Mourinho several years after their time together at Real Madrid. After impressing at Benfica, the Portuguese coach is reportedly set to be offered an ambitious role following the 2026 World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo on 2026 World Cup rival-watch: James Rodriguez joins Lionel Messi, Thomas Müller, and Son Heung-min in move that strengthens Colombia

Cristiano Ronaldo on 2026 World Cup rival-watch: James Rodriguez joins Lionel Messi, Thomas Müller, and Son Heung-min in move that strengthens Colombia

While Ronaldo prepares for one last global campaign, James Rodriguez has chosen a route already taken by Lionel Messi, Thomas Muller, and Son Heung-min.

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona face fierce competition as Dusan Vlahovic reportedly weighs two major alternatives

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona face fierce competition as Dusan Vlahovic reportedly weighs two major alternatives

Amid the uncertainty surrounding Robert Lewandowski’s future, Barcelona reportedly target Dušan Vlahović as an attacking reinforcement. However, Hansi Flick might encounter challenges in securing his arrival, as the Serbian is supposedly considering two alternatives for his future.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo