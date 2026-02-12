Good news for Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal avoid top European rivals in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League draw

While the world’s top national teams are currently focused on preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, other upcoming commitments are starting to emerge on the horizon. One of those is the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, where Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will aim to defend the title they won last year.

The European tournament will begin in September, during the first FIFA international break following the World Cup in North America. On Thursday, the draw was held to determine the groups for each of the four divisions.

Portugal were arguably the biggest beneficiaries of the draw, avoiding some of the toughest possible opponents. Spain, France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, England, and Croatia all rank among the top 13 in the FIFA Rankings, making them formidable rivals.

Instead, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates were placed in Group A4, the only group without any of those top-ranked teams. Portugal will face Denmark (21st in FIFA rankings), Norway (32nd), and Wales (35th) as they compete for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League.

How does the UEFA Nations League 2026-27 work?

All UEFA member nations participate in the Nations League. Teams are divided into four divisions based on competitive level and recent results, with promotion and relegation systems similar to club leagues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo could rejoin José Mourinho as the Portuguese coach reportedly eyes a surprising job after the 2026 World Cup

In the top division, the most competitive teams are placed into four groups of four. In the first round, each team plays home-and-away matches against the others in their group. After six games, the top two teams from each group advance to the quarterfinals. The tournament is scheduled to conclude in the summer of 2027.

League A groups:

Group A1: France, Italy, Belgium, Türkiye

Group A2: Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Greece

Group A3: Spain, Croatia, England, Czechia

Group A4: Portugal, Denmark, Norway, Wales

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Nations League?

Cristiano Ronaldo turned 41 last week. He remains a key figure in soccer despite his age and will be one of the main attractions at the 2026 World Cup. However, his international future after the tournament in North America is unclear. Similar to Lionel Messi, the next World Cup could be Ronaldo’s last major challenge with Portugal, as it is hard to imagine him starting a new four-year World Cup cycle at his age.

That said, the one-year duration of the UEFA Nations League could be enough motivation for him to continue. If he decides to participate, Ronaldo will be aiming for his third Nations League title, having previously won the tournament with Portugal in 2018-19 and 2024-25.

Advertisement