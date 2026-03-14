Why isn’t Kylian Mbappe playing for Real Madrid against Elche in La Liga?

When Kylian Mbappe is absent from the lineup of Real Madrid, it inevitably becomes one of the most talked-about stories in European soccer. As Los Blancos prepare to face Elche in an important La Liga fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu, fans quickly noticed the French superstar missing from the squad list. The club confirmed that Mbappe will not take part in the match, a decision that immediately raised questions across the soccer world.

For a team still chasing the league leaders and balancing the pressures of European competition, every lineup choice matters. Yet Mbappe’s absence carries particular weight, not only because of his status as the team’s attacking focal point but also because of the broader context surrounding Real Madrid’s demanding schedule.

The clash with Elche arrives at a delicate point in the season for Real Madrid. The club sits near the top of the La Liga table and remains firmly in the title race, trailing Barcelona by a small margin as the season enters its decisive phase.

A victory over Elche would allow Los Blancos to move closer to their rival and maintain pressure in the race for the championship. However, the match also arrives between two crucial legs of a UEFA Champions League tie against Manchester City, forcing manager Alvaro Arbeloa to carefully manage his squad. But before traveling to Manchester, Madrid must navigate the league encounter with Elche, a team fighting to avoid relegation and desperate for points.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid CF.

The real reason Mbappe is missing

The mystery surrounding Mbappe’s absence has a clear explanation. The French forward is still recovering from a knee injury, and the club has decided not to risk him in the La Liga match against Elche as he continues his rehabilitation.

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The injury dates back to December, when Mbappe began experiencing discomfort in his left knee. Although he initially attempted to continue playing, the medical staff eventually halted his activity to prevent the issue from worsening.

Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa confirmed the situation during his pre-match press conference. “[Mbappe] is getting better every day,” Arbeloa explained. “His development is progressing as it should. We made a plan… He won’t be available tomorrow, but I expect he’ll travel to Manchester.” The club’s strategy is clear: prioritize Mbappe’s full recovery so that he can return for the decisive Champions League second leg.

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Careful recovery plan and return date set

Despite missing several recent matches, there is growing optimism inside the Real Madrid camp regarding Mbappe’s condition. The French forward has resumed individual training sessions at the club’s Valdebebas training facility, where he has been working on ball control, shooting drills, and resistance exercises designed to strengthen his knee.

According to Arbeloa, the recovery process is progressing according to plan. “The situation is not complicated. He’s getting better every day,” the coach said. “We’ll see how he feels tomorrow and especially on Sunday, when we will make a final decision.”

The objective is to have Mbappe available for the trip to Manchester, where Real Madrid will attempt to protect its three-goal advantage and secure a place in the Champions League quarterfinals.

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