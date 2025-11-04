Why is Trent Alexander-Arnold being booed during the UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool and Real Madrid?

Trent Alexander-Arnold made his return to Anfield on Tuesday as Real Madrid faced Liverpool on Matchday 4 of the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League. However, many fans were surprised by the heated reception the English star received, with boos echoing throughout the stadium.

Alexander-Arnold was booed by Liverpool supporters over his decision to leave the club on a free transfer to join Real Madrid. Despite having come through Liverpool’s academy since the age of six, the manner of his departure left a sour taste among many fans on Merseyside.

The 27-year-old defender was not included in Real Madrid’s starting lineup as he continues to work back to full fitness following his latest injury. Still, when his name was announced over the stadium speakers, a wave of boos and whistles erupted from the Anfield crowd.

Toward the end of the 2024–25 season, when Alexander-Arnold was still a Liverpool player, he had already faced a similar reaction. After announcing his intention to leave the club, he was met with jeers from the stands in the following match, with then-coach Arne Slot opting to start Conor Bradley in his place.

During the game, some fans also chanted songs referencing club legend Steven Gerrard, seen as a symbol of loyalty for having turned down multiple offers to leave Liverpool. Despite playing a key role in the team’s most recent Champions League triumph and two Premier League titles, the former vice-captain’s exit has clearly not sat well with the supporters.

Alexander-Arnold and a tribute to Diogo Jota

Ahead of Tuesday’s game against Liverpool in England, the Real Madrid delegation paid tribute to Diogo Jota on Monday. Those who attended the memorial included Emilio Butragueño, Real Madrid’s director of institutional relations, manager Xabi Alonso, defender Dean Huijsen, and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alongside a bouquet of flowers, the Englishman, and former teammate of Jota, left a PlayStation 4 controller as a nod to the time they spent relaxing together at the club. He also placed a letter at the site, recalling the friendship and bond they shared.