Has Haaland reached Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi’s level? Manchester City star gives a strong answer on the comparison

Manchester City, while not currently leading the Premier League, remain one of the strongest teams in the 2025-26 season. Following some roster changes, the Citizens have displayed top form, largely thanks to Erling Haaland, who has shattered several impressive records. His remarkable performances have drawn comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. In response, the Norwegian has shared his candid perspective on these comparisons.

Since arriving at Manchester City in 2022, Erling has consistently remained among the best players in the world. His scoring impact has been extraordinary, as he has scored 141 goals and provided 22 assists in 159 games. This achievement has firmly established the Norwegian as the third-highest scorer in the history of the Citizens. Nevertheless, he chooses to steer clear of comparisons with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Even if Erling Haaland has kicked off the season as one of the world’s leading scorers, he chooses to avoid comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He stated, “No, not at all! No one can get close to them two, so no… I am just Erling, a Norwegian guy scoring goals. That won’t change,” Haaland said as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Instead of trying to emulate the legacies of Messi or Cristiano, Haaland is determined to forge his own path in soccer history. At just 25 years old, the Norwegian forward is already making his mark in the Premier League, recently matching a record held by two legendary players. While he has the potential to create an enduring legacy, matching the achievements of two of the greatest players the game has ever seen is no easy task.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo defined an era, something Haaland has yet to prove

While Erling Haaland is setting numerous records, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have elevated their legacies to historic heights. Their rivalry from facing each other in LaLiga propelled them to levels rarely seen in history. The Portuguese star has scored 952 goals, while the Argentine has netted 892, both chasing the historic milestone of 1,000 goals and dominating the individual awards scene for over 12 years.

Messi and Cristiano’s dominance extended beyond their impressive goal-scoring ratios, as both stars consistently elevated Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively, to compete for major titles each year. Moreover, the Argentine star clinched a record-breaking eight Ballon d’Or awards, while the Portuguese star earned it five times, making them the most decorated players in the award’s history.