Kylian Mbappe loses a Real Madrid teammate to long-term injury ahead of crucial Champions League clash vs Liverpool

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madridlooks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.
Since Xabi Alonso’s arrival, Real Madrid have enjoyed an exciting start to the 2025-26 season, with only one defeat. Despite a wave of injuries, they have managed to maintain stability by incorporating young players into the rotation. However, Kylian Mbappe, who has had an impressive start to the season, will lose a teammate to a long-term injury ahead of the Champions League game against Liverpool.

“Following tests carried out today on our player Franco Mastantuono by Real Madrid’s medical services, he has been diagnosed with pubalgia. His progress will be monitored, Real Madrid reported on their official website. Even if it usually takes around two or three weeks to make a comeback, the recovery may extend few more weeks as it is a difficult in jury to overcome as experienced Lamine Yamal.

Franco Mastantuono, though a newcomer to Real Madrid, has quickly become one of Xabi Alonso’s most frequently used players. The Argentine has appeared in 12 games, beginning as a right winger and often switching positions with Arda Guler, making him a crucial part of the team’s collective play. At just 18 years old, he has seamlessly adapted to the squad, showcasing versatility and a strong defensive contribution that make him stand out under the coach.

Although Franco’s absence is a significant loss, Xabi Alonso has several options to compensate for him in the game against Liverpool. In the Argentine’s absence, Jude Bellingham might start on the right wing, allowing Eduardo Camavinga to partner with Arda Guler and Aurelien Tchouameni in midfield. However, Brahim Diaz might also become a candidate for the right wing, keeping the Englishman stable in midfield.

Franco Mastantuono

Franco Mastantuono of Real Madrid battles for possession with Jose Luis Garcia of Valencia CF.

Franco Mastantuono faces scrutiny from Real Madrid fans after another unstable performance

After arriving from River Plate in a multimillion-dollar transfer, Real Madrid fans expected Franco Mastantuono to make an immediate impact as a goal scorer. However, he has only managed to score one goal and contribute one assist in 12 games, leaving fans disappointed. It does not mean his impact has been absent, as he plays a crucial role in the team’s collective play. Moreover, the Argentine is known less for his scoring and more for his contributions to team structure.

Trent Alexander-Arnold opens up on Liverpool fans’ expected reception before showdown with Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold opens up on Liverpool fans’ expected reception before showdown with Real Madrid

Starting as a right winger, fans anticipate a more prominent role for the Argentine. Although Franco has already demonstrated his talent with the team, he is still adapting to Real Madrid in his first European experience. Like Arda Guler, he might need a season to fully showcase his abilities, leading fans to call for Rodrygo and/or Brahim Diaz to take center stage in the meantime.

Who else will Real Madrid be without for their Champions League clash against Liverpool?

Following Franco Mastantuono’s confirmed absence, Real Madrid will face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League with three other key players also missing—Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, and David Alaba. Moreover, coach Xabi Alonso is also weighing the decision to bench Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has not yet fully recovered. As a result, Los Blancos will need to rotate their usual lineup.

