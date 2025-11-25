Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
UEFA Champions League
Comments

Why is Raphinha not playing for Barcelona in key UEFA Champions League clash against Chelsea?

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Raphael Dias 'Raphinha' of FC Barcelona.
© Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty ImagesRaphael Dias 'Raphinha' of FC Barcelona.

FC Barcelona are set to visit Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Matchday 5 of the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League. In such a crucial matchup as they look to climb back into the direct-qualification spots, eyebrows were raised when star winger Raphinha was left out of the starting XI to face the Blues.

Raphinha won’t be starting against Chelsea due to a technical decision from head coach Hansi Flick. The German manager chose to keep the Brazilian on the bench to avoid pushing him too soon and risking another setback, as he is still recovering from the injury that sidelined him for two months.

Back against Real Oviedo, Raphinha ended up suffering a muscle injury in his right thigh, an injury that kept the 5th ranked in the 2025 Ballon d’Or sidelined for several games. In fact, the Brazilian ended up missing 6 La Liga games, and the last 3 Champions League games, now making his return to the squad.

In fact, coach Flick recognized that the club made several mistakes in Raphinha’s recovering process. “I don’t read much, but I’ve read this. What I can say is that I’m not angry with our medical staff. We have a very experienced team. In Raphinha’s case, we made mistakes. But that’s human nature. That’s all I have to say. There’s a lot of noise, but nothing concrete,” the German boss said in the pre match press conference.

Raphinha of FC Barcelona in the pre match press conference.

Raphinha of FC Barcelona in the pre match press conference.

Raphinha made his return to the first team last Saturday against Athletic Bilbao. Coming on as a substitute for Dani Olmo, the Barcelona star logged nine minutes in the 4-0 win, and against Chelsea he’s expected to see increased playing time, most likely in the second half.

Advertisement
Why isn’t Cole Palmer playing for Chelsea against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League?

see also

Why isn’t Cole Palmer playing for Chelsea against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League?

Raphinha opens up on his injury

After a breakthrough 24-25 season where he recorded 34 goals and 26 assists, Raphinha saw his run stopped with this sudden injury early in the season. Barcelona also felt his absence as the team had rollercoaster performances, with 5 wins, 1 draw, and 3 defeats.

In the prematch press conference, Raphinha opened up on the struggles he had to face while being injured: “I had a really tough time; they were very difficult moments. I always want to be on the field helping the team and playing as many minutes as possible. Going two months without being able to play was very hard for me personally.

The Brazilian star the set the expectations high ahead of his return on form. “I need match rhythm, and I hope to get back as quickly as possible to the version people expect from me. I’m trying to find my best physical form and recover 100% so I can give my absolute best on the field again,” Raphinha concluded.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Erling Haaland playing for Manchester City vs. Bayer Leverkusen in Champions League?

Why isn’t Erling Haaland playing for Manchester City vs. Bayer Leverkusen in Champions League?

Manchester City face Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League, and Erling Haaland is not part of the starting lineup.

Is Christian Pulisic a big-game player? The vital Milan stat that shows USMNT star has left Chelsea and Premier League woes behind

Is Christian Pulisic a big-game player? The vital Milan stat that shows USMNT star has left Chelsea and Premier League woes behind

Is Pulisic truly a big-game player? His Milan stats hint at a resounding yes, even if his Premier League stint at Chelsea suggested otherwise.

Real Madrid injury crisis: Thibaut Courtois and key teammate to miss Champions League clash vs. Olympiacos

Real Madrid injury crisis: Thibaut Courtois and key teammate to miss Champions League clash vs. Olympiacos

Thibaut Courtois is among the players absent for Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League clash against Olympiakos.

Lionel Messi’s failed 2023 return to Barcelona before signing with Inter Miami reportedly revealed

Lionel Messi’s failed 2023 return to Barcelona before signing with Inter Miami reportedly revealed

Two years after his arrival to Inter Miami, new details about Lionel Messi's failed return to FC Barcelona in 2023 have surfaced.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo