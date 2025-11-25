Trending topics:
Real Madrid injury crisis: Thibaut Courtois and key teammate to miss Champions League clash vs. Olympiacos

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesReal Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

This Wednesday, Real Madrid will play a key match in the group stage of the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League against Olympiacos. Several players will miss the game due to physical issues, including goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

“Following the examination conducted today by Real Madrid Medical Services on our player, Thibaut Courtois, he has been diagnosed with a gastrointestinal viral infection. He will miss the trip to Athens,” the club announced Tuesday through an official statement published on its website.

Real Madrid did not provide a recovery timeline for Courtois, though they clarified: “His progress will be monitored.” For Wednesday’s match against Olympiacos, the three goalkeepers called up by Xabi Alonso are Andriy Lunin — who will take on the starting responsibility — Fran Gonzalez, and Javi Navarro.

Courtois’ absence is not the only concern for Real Madrid ahead of the Champions League fixture. Dean Huijsen will also be unavailable due to knee issues that bothered him during Sunday’s match against Elche and prevented him from training normally in the following days.

Tweet placeholder

Real Madrid’s defensive problems

Dean Huijsen and Thibaut Courtois are the latest names added to a long list of Real Madrid players currently facing fitness issues. Most of these problems are concentrated in the defensive line, leaving coach Xabi Alonso with very limited options.

Kylian Mbappé's Real Madrid reportedly set to sign Lionel Messi's Argentina teammate in January

see also

Kylian Mbappé’s Real Madrid reportedly set to sign Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate in January

In the squad list for this week’s trip to Greece, one unusual detail stands out: there is only one center back, Raul Asencio. The other four players on the Real Madrid roster who naturally play that position are all injured.

Along with Huijsen, the injured center backs include Eder Militao, David Alaba, and Antonio Rudiger. The latter is close to returning to action but not healthy enough to compete this Wednesday. The injury list also includes another defender — Dani Carvajal — and Franco Mastantuono.

Xabi Alonso’s options to face Olympiacos

With Raul Asencio as the only natural center back, Xabi Alonso will have to improvise when deciding the starting lineup to face Olympiacos. The good news for the coach is that Aurelien Tchouameni is back after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Champions League 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

see also

Champions League 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

The French midfielder has played as a center back on multiple occasions, especially during Carlo Ancelotti’s tenure, and appears to be the leading option to pair with Raul Asencio. Other alternatives include using a fullback in that role, such as Ferland Mendy.

