Champions League
Why isn’t Cole Palmer playing for Chelsea against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Cole Palmer of Chelsea
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesCole Palmer of Chelsea

When Cole Palmer is missing, Chelsea feels it—and tonight against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League, the absence of the Blues’ brightest creative spark has turned into the defining subplot of the matchday. Both sides enter the fixture level on points, tied on seven, and both teams know exactly what rests on this evening at Stamford Bridge. Barcelona arrives as the reigning domestic champion, Chelsea as the fast-rising Premier League challenger, but the sudden withdrawal of Palmer has cast an unexpected shadow over an already high-stakes European night.

Chelsea and Barcelona do not simply meet; they collide. For nearly 25 years, this rivalry has produced chaos, controversy, unforgettable goals, and a deep emotional memory bank for supporters on both sides. From Andres Iniesta’s heartbreak in 2009 to the Blues’ revenge run in 2012, the fixture has never lacked narrative.

Tonight’s clash carries an equally urgent context. Both teams sit outside the top eight in the new league-phase format, chasing that coveted automatic passage into the round of 16. Chelsea enters on a domestic surge—wins against Tottenham, Wolves, and Burnley—while the Catalans are fresh off a commanding 4-0 victory on their emotional return to the rebuilt Spotify Camp Nou.

And yet, the evening’s conversation keeps looping back to the same question:
Why isn’t Cole Palmer playing? The answer is simple, but the timing could not be more disruptive.

Why Cole Palmer is really absent

After weeks of anticipation surrounding his return, Chelsea confirmed that the reason for Cole Palmer’s absence is due to a fractured toe—a setback that arrived in an unexpectedly bizarre fashion. The initial hope was that he would make Sunday’s bench, or even play a small role tonight. But manager Enzo Maresca drew the line.

“Cole is wearing a (protective) boot… We don’t know when he will be back, but for sure it will be soon. He’s already on the pitch, he’s already touching the ball, and the feeling is good,” Maresca told reporters. That announcement alone surprised supporters. But the story became even stranger.

His teammate Marc Cucurella offered a cheeky explanation after hearing how the accident happened at Palmer’s home. According to the Spaniard, Palmer may have stubbed his toe during a burst of frustration after losing a match on the FC 25 video game, formerly FIFA.

The injury occurred just as the attacking midfielder was preparing to return from a two-month groin problem. “These things happen. We have a personal life outside football, and we can face these kinds of problems,” Cucurella said, adding: “We hope he can recover quickly.”

