Why is Jude Bellingham not playing for Real Madrid against Kairat Almaty in the UEFA Champions League?

Jude Bellingham has become one of the most important figures in Real Madrid’s midfield since he arrived from Borussia Dortmund, but his absence from Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League match with Kairat Almaty has raised serious questions. Los Blancos begin their clash in Kazakhstan with the England star on the bench, and the reasons behind his omission are only now beginning to surface

The Champions League is soccer’s grandest stage, and this season’s league phase has already delivered intrigue and drama. Last year, Paris Saint-Germain finally lifted the trophy after demolishing Inter in a one-sided final. Now, the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Barcelona, and Real Madrid all harbor hopes of glory.

But for minnows like Kairat Almaty, simply qualifying feels like a dream. However, despite their dominance on paper, the visitors enter this clash with a point to prove. Their unbeaten run under Alonso was shattered in the Madrid derby, where Atletico triumphed 5-2 despite goals from Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler.

For fans, the Kairat tie offers the chance to reset and restore confidence. For the Kazakh side, meanwhile, it represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stand against Europe’s most decorated club, which boasts 15 Champions League titles.

Tweet placeholder

The spotlight on Bellingham

Bellingham’s journey in Spain has been defined by soaring highs and mounting expectations. He took La Liga by storm in his debut campaign, scoring 23 goals and assisting 13 more, before following it up with another strong season. His blend of technical brilliance, leadership, and maturity well beyond his years instantly made him a fan favorite.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But success at Real Madrid often comes with a double-edged sword: expectation becomes pressure. Spanish media outlets were quick to turn their gaze on him after the Madrid derby defeat. Marca wrote bluntly: “Bellingham was lost.” Meanwhile, Diario AS suggested: “He’s far from his best form and right now he’s a player in pre-season.”

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Quarter Final First Leg match between Arsenal FC and Real Madrid C.F. at Emirates Stadium on April 08, 2025 in London, England.

Why is Bellingham not starting for Real Madrid?

Franco Mastantuono replaces Bellingham’s place in the XI. However, the mystery over his omission from the squad against Kairat Almaty has now been explained. Although the young star has returned to the pitch in recent weeks, he apparently remains far from full fitness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thrust into the high-intensity Madrid derby as his first start since the operation, he looked short of sharpness, which has prompted Alonso to manage his workload carefully. Diario AS noted: “The decision is as much about protecting him as it is about punishing form.”

Spanish critics even highlighted his lack of rhythm after months on the sidelines. Others pointed to Madrid’s overreliance on the 22-year-old, warning that the “weight of expectations is heavy, especially for a player of his age.”