Potential Christian Pulisic and Robert Lewandowski partnership on the horizon? Milan explores shock deal for Barcelona star after first contact with agent

Christian Pulisic’s impact at Milan has made the club think ambitiously about how to strengthen the squad for the future. While the American has provided goals, assists, and leadership since arriving at San Siro, questions remain over the long-term striker solution. And now, whispers from Italy suggest that the Rossoneri are considering an audacious move that could redefine their attacking line. The question lingers: Could Christian Pulisic be teaming up with Robert Lewandowski next season?

For months, Milan’s hunt for a striker has been one of the most talked-about subjects around the club. During the most recent transfer window, the arrival of Christopher Nkunku added creativity and movement up front, but he is not a natural number nine. Other names, such as Dusan Vlahovic and Conrad Harder, were floated, while Victor Boniface’s move collapsed after he failed a medical.

Meanwhile, Santiago Gimenez has so far struggled to convince as the lead centre-forward. It is becoming increasingly clear that the Rossoneri may have delayed the striker signing, but not abandoned it. The latest reports suggest they may be preparing one of their boldest moves yet.

According to Milan insider Luca Cohen, early contact has been made between the club and Pini Zahavi, the agent of Robert Lewandowski. The discussions are said to have revolved around understanding the striker’s current situation at Barcelona, where his deal expires next June.

Tweet placeholder

Cohen cautioned against exaggerating the development but admitted it was significant: “We are talking about information requests. Don’t take big mental leaps for now. It’s necessary to reveal it, like they talked about Modric in May.” Still, the fact that Milan sporting director Igli Tare has already reached out is telling. It reflects a club exploring every possible avenue to bring in a proven goalscorer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Lewandowski’s move could mean for Milan

Robert Lewandowski needs little introduction. The Polish forward is one of the most prolific strikers of his generation, boasting numbers that place him among the elite. At Barcelona, he has scored 105 goals in 154 games across all competitions, a remarkable record despite arriving late in his career. His legacy at Bayern Munich is even greater: 344 goals and 73 assists in 375 appearances, including countless match-winning performances and Bundesliga titles.

Now at 37, he remains a physically sharp and technically gifted player, but his contract situation in Spain has opened the door to speculation. If Barcelona decides not to extend his deal, Milan may attempt to replicate the formula that worked with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud, two veterans who successfully led the line in red and black.

Advertisement