Will Lionel Messi play today? Potential lineups for Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire in MLS

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi and Chicago Fire's Philip Zinckernagel.
© Michael Chisholm/Geoff Stellfox/Getty ImagesInter Miami's Lionel Messi and Chicago Fire's Philip Zinckernagel.

Inter Miami are still holding onto hopes of competing for the Supporters’ Shield and adding the third title in the club’s history. To do that, however, they’ll need an almost perfect finish to the regular season in Major League Soccer. The first of four remaining challenges comes this Tuesday against Chicago Fire, and all attention is focused on Lionel Messi.

The Herons were riding a three-game winning streak that brought them closer to the Eastern Conference leaders, Philadelphia Union. But that gap grew to 7 points after Saturday’s draw against Toronto FC, as it coincided with Philadelphia’s 6–0 win over DC United.

Still, they believe they can stay in the race, especially considering they have two more games to play than their main rivals. That’s because Inter Miami postponed several matches earlier this year due to their participation in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and later the Leagues Cup. That’s led to a tight schedule in recent weeks — but also an opportunity to make up key ground in the final stretch of the season.

On the other side are Chicago Fire, for whom Tuesday’s game carries massive significance as well. With 48 points, they currently hold the final play-in spot in the East and sit 5 points ahead of their closest chasers, New York Red Bulls. With just two matches remaining after tonight, a win at Chase Stadium would guarantee them at least ninth place.

Javier Mascherano

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano.

Probable lineup for Inter Miami

While Javier Mascherano avoided giving details about the potential starting XI during Monday’s press conference, he made it clear that the Herons will fight to the end for the 2025 Supporters’ Shield. That means putting the best team on the field for every match, as long as the math keeps their hopes alive.

MLS 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

MLS 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

The probable Inter Miami XI: Oscar Ustari; Ian Fray, Maximiliano Falcon, Noah Allen, Jordi Alba; Tadeo Allende, Rodrigo De Paul, Sergio Busquets, Baltasar Rodriguez; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez.

Probable lineup for Chicago Fire

Motivated by the chance to secure a crucial win that would lock in a play-in spot — and possibly open the door for a direct playoff berth — head coach Gregg Berhalter is also expected to field his strongest lineup.

The probable Chicago Fire XI: Christopher Brady; Joel Waterman, Jack Elliott, Samuel Rogers, Jonathan Bamba; Andre Franco, Dje D Avilla, Philip Zinckernagel; Leonardo Barroso, Hugo Cuypers, Andrew Gutman.

