Christian Pulisic continued his outstanding run of form for Milan as the American forward delivered another memorable performance against Frosinone. His latest contribution added to an impressive scoring sequence for club and country, while his growing importance under Ruben Amorim has been reflected in a remarkable personal achievement.
Milan produced an emphatic attacking display to beat Frosinone 5-1 on Sunday, with Pulisic among the goalscorers at San Siro. The Rossoneri repeatedly punished the visitors on the counter-attack, particularly after the break, when their attacking intensity proved too much for Frosinone to handle.
The hosts had already established control before substitute Ardon Jashari made an immediate impact, scoring less than three minutes after coming on. Alphadjo Cisse then added another goal around the hour mark, continuing Milan’s productive spell in front of goal.
Pulisic eventually joined the scoresheet in the 68th minute after a Frosinone corner was cleared. Starting his run from inside his own half, the American outpaced Terzic before delicately lifting the ball over goalkeeper Palmisani to complete the rout.
Productive spell for club and country
The goal was another highlight in what has become an exceptional period for the 28-year-old. Pulisic has now scored seven goals in his last eight games for club and country, following his recent contributions for the Rossoneri and the United States.
His November international performances were particularly impressive, as he scored three times across the two-legged Nations League quarter-final against Haiti. The highlight was a spectacular bicycle kick in the second leg, which helped the USMNT complete an 8-0 aggregate victory and secure a place in the Nations League Finals.
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Result
|Goals
|Assists
|November 22
|Milan
|Frosinone
|5–1 W
|1
|0
|November 18
|USA
|Haiti
|2–0 W
|1
|0
|November 14
|USA
|Haiti
|6–0 W
|2
|0
|November 8
|Milan
|Genoa
|2–1 W
|0
|1
|November 5
|Milan
|Ferencvaros
|0–2 L
|0
|0
|October 31
|Milan
|Inter
|3–1 W
|1
|0
|October 28
|Milan
|Bologna
|2–4 L
|0
|0
|October 25
|Milan
|Udinese
|2–0 W
|1
|0
|Total
|6 W – 2 L
|6
|1
Pulisic’s Milan love affair reaches new heights
There was another reason for Pulisic to celebrate against Frosinone, as the appearance marked his 146th game for Milan in all competitions, making the Italian side the club he has represented most frequently at senior level.
The milestone takes him beyond his previous record of 145 appearances for Chelsea, where he spent four seasons between 2019 and 2023. He also made 127 first-team appearances for Borussia Dortmund before moving to England.
|Club
|Tenure
|Total Appearances
|Domestic League
|Cups & European Competitions
|Total Goals
|Milan
|2023–present
|146
|109 (Serie A)
|38
|47
|Chelsea
|2019–2023
|145
|98 (Premier League)
|47
|26
|Borussia Dortmund
|2016–2019
|127
|90 (Bundesliga)
|37
|19
Pulisic joined Milan in 2023 and has since established himself as one of the club’s most influential attacking players. His record in Italy has been particularly productive, with 46 goals in 145 appearances before the Frosinone match, compared with 26 goals in 145 games for Chelsea and 19 in 127 appearances for Dortmund.