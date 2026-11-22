Christian Pulisic has quickly become one of the most influential figures at Milan under Ruben Amorim, with the Portuguese coach making no secret of his admiration for the United States international. The forward’s impressive performances have strengthened his position within the Rossoneri squad, while his manager believes he brings something that no other player can offer.

His recent displays for club and country have also put him back among the most talked-about attacking players in European soccer. However, Amorim is aware that keeping Pulisic at his best will require careful decisions throughout a demanding season.

The American forward returned to club duty in outstanding form after an impressive November international break with the USMNT. He scored three goals across two matches against Haiti in the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals, including a spectacular bicycle kick in the second leg.

The 28-year-old also carried that momentum into Sunday’s Serie A meeting with Frosinone, scoring in Milan‘s 5-1 victory at San Siro. His goal came in the 68th minute after he collected the ball inside his own half and raced past the opposition defence before finishing confidently.

The strike extended an impressive scoring run that has seen Pulisic find the net seven times across his last six starts for club and country. He has also registered four goals and one assist in eight Serie A appearances, continuing the form that made him such an important attacking figure for the San Siro outfit.

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Amorim identifies two players who lift Milan

Pulisic’s influence extends beyond his goals, with Amorim particularly impressed by his movement, willingness to demand possession and ability to drive the team forward. The manager also highlighted his understanding with Adrien Rabiot, describing the pair as players whose absence would be difficult for Milan to overcome.

“He’s not that kind of guy that speaks a lot, but [he] speaks on the pitch, without speaking. He wants the ball all the time and you can feel it against Genoa,” Amorim explained. “If you see all the plays, Pulisic is the guy that pulls the team up. Him and [Adrien] Rabiot. These two players are at the level that if we miss one of them, we are feeling it.”

Adrien Rabiot of AC Milan celebrates scoring with teammate Christian Pulisic

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The praise reflects how highly the Portuguese coach rates the American, particularly after his contribution to Milan’s recent victories. Amorim believes Pulisic has become central to the team’s identity and still has plenty of room to improve.

Why Amorim considers Pulisic irreplaceable

Speaking this weekend, Amorim delivered his strongest assessment yet of the former Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund winger, admitting that Milan does not have another player with the same qualities. “I can tell you today that Pulisic, maybe, is the player that we cannot replace,” the manager told reporters. “The characteristics of turning between the lines, we don’t have another Pulisic.”

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Amorim added that the team notices immediately whenever the American is missing from the pitch, particularly because of his ability to receive the ball in tight spaces and create attacking opportunities. “There is nothing that I can say better than saying that Pulisic has some characteristics that, if we don’t have it on the pitch, the team feels a lot that Pulisic is not there. From that, you can understand how important Pulisic is for us.”

The coach also described the USMNT international as “our present and our future” while suggesting the forward could still reach another level. His comments underline the player’s importance to Milan’s ambitions as the season progresses. “I think it helps any player to feel the confidence from the club,” he said. “I think [that] was clear [when] the club showed him a new contract. That helps always a player”, the Portuguese boss added.