Christian Pulisic continued his outstanding run of form as Ruben Amorim guided Milan to another impressive Serie A victory, strengthening the Portuguese manager’s growing reputation in Italian soccer. The result against Frosinone also placed Amorim ahead of coaching great Antonio Conte in a historical comparison, underlining just how impressive his start at San Siro has been.

Milan‘s attacking soccer is beginning to produce remarkable results, with Pulisic among the players thriving under Amorim’s management. The American’s latest contribution came during a five-goal performance that further strengthened the Rossoneri’s position near the top of the table.

The Rossoneri produced a dominant performance to beat Frosinone 5-1 at San Siro last Sunday, extending their strong run of form in Serie A. Gabriele Calvani’s own goal opened the scoring before Goncalo Ramos, Ardon Jashari, Alphadjo Cisse and Pulisic all found the net.

The visitors briefly threatened to make the contest competitive when they pulled one back, but Milan’s counter-attacking quality proved too much to handle. Jashari scored his first goal in a Red and Blacks shirt, while Ramos ended his wait for a club goal dating back to October 18.

The victory was Milan’s fifth in their last six league matches, leaving Amorim‘s side fourth in the standings with 27 points from 12 games. The team has now recorded eight victories and scored 28 goals during the opening stages of the campaign.

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Pulisic continues to shine in Amorim’s attacking system

Pulisic was once again among Milan’s most influential players, producing another important contribution as the team continued its impressive attacking run. The American scored the fifth goal after winning possession inside his own half, driving forward and delicately lifting the ball over goalkeeper Palmisani.

It was a particularly significant moment for the 28-year-old, whose latest strike was his seventh goal for club and country across his recent run of appearances. His performances have made him one of the central figures in Amorim’s system, with his movement and ability to operate across different attacking positions causing problems for opposition defences.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates scoring vs Frosinone

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Amorim specifically highlighted Pulisic’s tactical importance when discussing Milan’s approach against Frosinone’s man-to-man marking. “We knew Frosinone are about marking man to man, that’s why Pulisic looked like he was in every position, because we knew they would follow us, and we could create a lot of danger with changing roles,” he said.

The result also continued Milan’s impressive scoring start under the Portuguese coach. With 28 goals in their first 12 league matches, the Rossoneri have recorded one of their most productive openings to a Serie A season, with only the sides managed by Nereo Rocco and Lajos Czeizler scoring more over the same period.

Amorim surpasses Conte with unprecended Serie A record

However, the most remarkable statistic from Amorim’s start at the San Siro concerns his consistency in collecting points. According to figures highlighted by Milan statistics specialist Giuseppe Pastore, the Portuguese manager has become the most successful Serie A coach by points per game in the three-points-for-a-win era, dating back to 1994-95, among managers who have taken charge of at least 10 matches.

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Ruben Amorim, Manager of AC Milan, interacts with Christian Pulisic of AC Milan

Amorim has collected 27 points from his first 12 league games, averaging 2.25 points per match. That puts him ahead of Conte, whose previous benchmark stood at 2.21 points per game.

Metric Antonio Conte Ruben Amorim Points Per Game (PPG) 2.21 2.25 Serie A Clubs Atalanta, Juventus, Inter, Napoli Milan Timeframe 2009–2026 2026-27 Season Matches Managed 279 12 Record (W–D–L) 174W – 60D – 30L (approx. per Transfermarkt) 8W – 3D – 1L Total Points ~582–617 (varies by source tracking) 27 Best Serie A coaches by points per game (since 1994–95)

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The achievement provides another indication of the impact Amorim has made since taking charge of Milan. His side has developed a more aggressive attacking identity, with several players contributing to the goalscoring output rather than relying on one individual.