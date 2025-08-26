Christian Pulisic called up for USMNT return as coach Pochettino snubs his Serie A teammates

The USMNT has announced its roster for the upcoming September international window, with captain Christian Pulisic making his return to the squad. However, head coach Mauricio Pochettino raised eyebrows after leaving out several of Pulisic’s Serie A teammates.

One of the big storylines of the 2025 Gold Cup was Pulisic’s absence, a decision that drew plenty of criticism. It was later revealed that the AC Milan star had asked to feature in the pre-tournament friendlies but not the Gold Cup itself due to fatigue — a request that didn’t sit well with Pochettino.

Speaking at a press conference back in June, the Argentine manager addressed the situation: “It’s true that he wanted to come to be involved in the two friendly games, (but) for us, the Gold Cup is an important tournament. Yes, it was my decision, it was our decision not to include (Pulisic) in the two friendly games, and that’s it.” After this drama, the AC Milan star is now returning to the national team.

Several stars excluded from the USMNT

While Pulisic returns, the roster also came with surprises as a number of big names were left out. Notably, Serie A standouts Yunus Musah (AC Milan) and Weston McKennie (Juventus) were omitted despite featuring in the first games of the 2025–26 season.

Other well-known players missing from the call-up include Folarin Balogun, Johnny Cardoso, Gio Reyna, Tanner Tessmann, Haji Wright, Ricardo Pepi, and Antonee Robinson, with Pepi and Robinson only recently returning from injury. The omissions immediately sparked debate on social media, with many fans questioning Pochettino’s selections.

For the September window, the USMNT will play both matches on home soil. The team coached by Mauricio Pochettino are going to face South Korea at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey on Sept. 6, before taking on Japan at Lower.com Field in Columbus on Sept. 9.

As confirmed on Tuesday, 22 roster spots have been filled, with one more player to be announced at a later date. That leaves room for a late addition, but Pochettino’s bold decision to lean on many of his Gold Cup players while leaving out several established stars has already triggered backlash. Now, he’ll have to prove those choices were justified on the field.