Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan teammate reportedly agrees to Premier League move

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan reacts on the sidelines during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Arsenal FC and AC Milan.
With the summer transfer window closing on September 1, AC Milan are working to finalize their squad for the 2025–26 season. That process includes bringing in new talent to strengthen the team — but also potentially parting ways with players. One of Christian Pulisic’s teammates could soon be on his way to the Premier League.

According to journalist Matteo Moretto, Alex Jimenez has been targeted by Bournemouth and could finalize his exit from Italy in the near future. The Spanish defender could join a club aiming to break into European competitions after three straight seasons of steady progress in the Premier League.

“Milan and Bournemouth are in constant contact to advance in the negotiations but at this moment there is not yet a total agreement between the two clubs,” Moretto posted Friday on his official X account. “It is not yet a done deal.”

The Italian journalist pointed to a specific disagreement between Milan and Bournemouth that has held up a deal. “Slight distance on the final valuation,” Moretto explained. While Transfermarkt currently values Jimenez at €15 million (roughly $17.5 million), reports suggest Milan are asking for €25 million, and the English side’s offer falls just short of that figure.

Alex Jimenez of AC Milan in action during the match between Perth Glory and AC Milan at HBF Park on July 31, 2025 in Perth, Australia.

Jimenez not a priority at Milan

While a move from AC Milan to Bournemouth might not seem like a major step forward on paper, for Alex Jimenez it may make sense. The 20-year-old Spanish defender doesn’t appear to be a key part of head coach Massimiliano Allegri’s plans — a factor that could heavily influence his next move.

Christian Pulisic could get major boost at AC Milan with reported France national team signing

Christian Pulisic could get major boost at AC Milan with reported France national team signing

Last season, Jimenez was a regular under coaches Paulo Fonseca and later Sergio Conceicao, appearing in 22 Serie A matches, 4 Coppa Italia games, and 2 UEFA Champions League fixtures — though he didn’t register any goals. This year, under Allegri, Jimenez was left out of the Coppa Italia opener against Bari and played just 45 minutes in Serie A against Cremonese.

The Spanish footballer has already said yes to Bournemouth and remains waiting,” reporter Matteo Moretto stated in the same post on X. Based on that, it’s clear Jimenez sees greater opportunity in England than in Italy — and now, his future depends solely on the clubs reaching an agreement.

Milan pursuing reinforcements

While Alex Jimenez’s situation remains unresolved, AC Milan’s front office is focused on signing at least one top-level forward to support Rafael Leao, Christian Pulisic, and Santiago Gimenez. Recent reports suggest Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku is close to joining the team, though other options — such as Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface — are also under consideration.

