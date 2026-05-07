El Clasico build-up turns toxic for Real Madrid as Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni’s two possible heavy punishments revealed, and it doesn’t look good

The atmosphere around Real Madrid has reportedly reached breaking point just days before El Clasico. With Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni now at the center of a major internal controversy, concerns are growing over how the situation could affect the team during the most decisive stage of the season.

What initially appeared to be a heated disagreement inside training has rapidly escalated into a crisis that has shaken the dressing room. Reports from Spain suggest tensions have been building for days, while club officials are now scrambling to restore order ahead of the clash against Barcelona.

According to The Athletic, the problems between Valverde and Tchouameni began during a previous training session earlier in the week. The disagreement allegedly centered around accusations that details from an earlier argument had been leaked to the media.

The situation apparently intensified when the Uruguayan arrived at training and refused to shake his teammate’s hand. That moment immediately created a hostile atmosphere around the session, with teammates noticing tension throughout the day.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s tenure as Real Madrid coach is expected to end this summer.

Spanish outlets Marca and Diario AS have both also claimed the pair exchanged aggressive challenges during training, while arguments continued both on the pitch and inside the dressing room afterward. Several teammates reportedly attempted to calm the situation, but emotions eventually boiled over.

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The incident that shook the dressing room

The confrontation reportedly turned physical after training had ended. Diario AS claims Tchouameni eventually lost patience after repeated accusations from Valverde and reacted by throwing a punch during the argument.

The report also states the French midfielder’s blow caused Valverde to fall backward, with the Uruguayan then suffering a serious cut after hitting his head on nearby furniture. The injury reportedly left him dizzy and briefly unconscious before he was taken to a hospital for treatment and stitches.

Club officials reportedly reacted immediately after learning what had happened. General manager Jose Angel Sanchez allegedly called an emergency meeting with players at the training ground, while senior executives began discussing disciplinary measures.

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Real Madrid midfielders Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Real Madrid considering severe consequences

As the situation worsened, attention quickly shifted toward the possible consequences awaiting both players. COPE journalist Melchor Ruiz claims on X (formerly Twitter) that the club has officially opened disciplinary proceedings against Valverde and Tchouameni.

According to those reports, Real Madrid could apply its internal disciplinary regulations, which contain several serious punishments for incidents involving violence or misconduct between teammates. According to COPE, Los Blancos’ internal rules include:

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see also Federico Valverde ruled out of El Clasico against Barcelona, Real Madrid confirm

Serious offences: suspension from activity, salary deduction, and bans ranging from 3 to 10 matches

suspension from activity, salary deduction, and bans ranging from 3 to 10 matches Very serious offences: suspension, salary deduction, bans from 11 to 20 matches, and even complete contract termination

Referee Jose Munuera shows a red card to Federico Valverde of Real Madrid

El Clasico preparation descends into disorder

The timing of the incident could hardly be worse for the Spanish giant. With El Clasico approaching, the squad already faces enormous pressure following a difficult campaign and growing frustration among supporters.

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It has also been said that there are wider dressing-room divisions involving other members of the squad. Tensions surrounding coaching decisions, player relationships, and disappointing results have reportedly contributed to an increasingly fractured environment behind the scenes.

The controversy surrounding Kylian Mbappe has also added to the noise surrounding the club in recent weeks. Spanish media even claimed fan frustration has intensified amid fears that another trophyless season may be approaching.

For manager Alvaro Arbeloa, the situation now presents a massive challenge. Keeping the squad mentally focused before facing Barcelona may prove just as important as any tactical preparation.

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