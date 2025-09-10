Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Soccer
Comments

Who really works harder, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Legend sets record straight on work ethic debate

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Al Nassr and Lionel Messi (R) #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Yasser Bakhsh & Alex Grimm/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (L) of Al Nassr and Lionel Messi (R) #10 of Inter Miami CF.

For nearly two decades, the question of who stands taller between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has dominated soccer debates. Goals, trophies, Ballon d’Ors, and unforgettable performances have all fueled the fire, but there has always been another narrative: that Ronaldo’s unmatched success comes largely from his tireless work ethic, while Messi is carried more by natural talent. Now, one of the game’s greats has stepped in to challenge that idea, arguing that the story isn’t as one-sided as many fans have been led to believe.

On Dutch television, two icons of European soccer went head-to-head in a spirited discussion about the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) debate. Ruud Gullit took the familiar position of praising Ronaldo’s discipline and dedication, describing him as the perfect role model for aspiring players.

“Messi or Ronaldo? Look, I think Cristiano Ronaldo is a pure idol for any kid because of how hard he worked. Lionel Messi is simply a natural phenomenon, like [Diego] Maradona. But Ronaldo really worked very hard,” Gullit told Ziggo Sport. But sitting across from him, his fellow Dutchman wasn’t convinced.

At that point, Marco van Basten jumped in to defend Messi, making it clear that the Argentine’s longevity and brilliance were impossible without a level of dedication equal to Ronaldo’s. “Ronaldo worked hard, but do people forget that Messi is still playing football? The man is 38 years old. He lives for his sport just as much as Ronaldo and worked just as hard. Because you can’t be as good as Messi at 38 without working hard,” Van Basten replied firmly.

With those words, Van Basten directly dismissed the myth that Messi’s genius comes only from natural talent, insisting that behind the magic lies the same relentless commitment that has defined Ronaldo’s career.

Advertisement

Messi’s future in doubt

The debate comes at a time when Lionel Messi’s future with Argentina is under intense speculation. Speaking after scoring twice in a 3-0 win over Venezuela in Buenos Aires, the World Cup champion admitted that age is catching up with him.

“The same thing I said before: I don’t think I’ll play another World Cup. Because of my age, the most logical thing is that I won’t make it, but I’m excited, motivated, and, as I’ve always said, I take it day by day, game by game. Today was the last one here,” Messi said.

At 38, the Inter Miami star still looks sharp, but he acknowledged the physical demands of soccer might eventually weigh too heavily. “The priority is to feel good and be honest with myself. When I enjoy being on the field, I want to keep going, but if I don’t feel right, I prefer not to be there,” he explained.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi reaches historic feat with Argentina after 24 years in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers

Lionel Messi reaches historic feat with Argentina after 24 years in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers

As the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers have come to an end, Lionel Messi has achieved a historic feat with Argentina for the first time in 24 years.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi GOAT showdown continues: Al-Nassr captain’s jersey sets new record in fresh win over Inter Miami’s star

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi GOAT showdown continues: Al-Nassr captain’s jersey sets new record in fresh win over Inter Miami’s star

Recently, Ronaldo managed to edge out his great rival once again — this time not with a ball at his feet, but with a shirt that carried immense historical and sentimental value.

Lionel Scaloni explains why he gave Messi’s No.10 shirt to Franco Mastantuono

Lionel Scaloni explains why he gave Messi’s No.10 shirt to Franco Mastantuono

Teenager Franco Mastantuono wore Lionel Messi’s iconic No. 10 jersey for Argentina against Ecuador after the captain was left out.

Manchester City lose key player ahead of Manchester United derby after FIFA international break

Manchester City lose key player ahead of Manchester United derby after FIFA international break

A Manchester City star picked up an injury during the FIFA international break and will miss the showdown against Manchester United.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo