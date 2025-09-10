Who really works harder, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Legend sets record straight on work ethic debate

For nearly two decades, the question of who stands taller between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has dominated soccer debates. Goals, trophies, Ballon d’Ors, and unforgettable performances have all fueled the fire, but there has always been another narrative: that Ronaldo’s unmatched success comes largely from his tireless work ethic, while Messi is carried more by natural talent. Now, one of the game’s greats has stepped in to challenge that idea, arguing that the story isn’t as one-sided as many fans have been led to believe.

On Dutch television, two icons of European soccer went head-to-head in a spirited discussion about the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) debate. Ruud Gullit took the familiar position of praising Ronaldo’s discipline and dedication, describing him as the perfect role model for aspiring players.

“Messi or Ronaldo? Look, I think Cristiano Ronaldo is a pure idol for any kid because of how hard he worked. Lionel Messi is simply a natural phenomenon, like [Diego] Maradona. But Ronaldo really worked very hard,” Gullit told Ziggo Sport. But sitting across from him, his fellow Dutchman wasn’t convinced.

At that point, Marco van Basten jumped in to defend Messi, making it clear that the Argentine’s longevity and brilliance were impossible without a level of dedication equal to Ronaldo’s. “Ronaldo worked hard, but do people forget that Messi is still playing football? The man is 38 years old. He lives for his sport just as much as Ronaldo and worked just as hard. Because you can’t be as good as Messi at 38 without working hard,” Van Basten replied firmly.

With those words, Van Basten directly dismissed the myth that Messi’s genius comes only from natural talent, insisting that behind the magic lies the same relentless commitment that has defined Ronaldo’s career.

Messi’s future in doubt

The debate comes at a time when Lionel Messi’s future with Argentina is under intense speculation. Speaking after scoring twice in a 3-0 win over Venezuela in Buenos Aires, the World Cup champion admitted that age is catching up with him.

“The same thing I said before: I don’t think I’ll play another World Cup. Because of my age, the most logical thing is that I won’t make it, but I’m excited, motivated, and, as I’ve always said, I take it day by day, game by game. Today was the last one here,” Messi said.

At 38, the Inter Miami star still looks sharp, but he acknowledged the physical demands of soccer might eventually weigh too heavily. “The priority is to feel good and be honest with myself. When I enjoy being on the field, I want to keep going, but if I don’t feel right, I prefer not to be there,” he explained.

