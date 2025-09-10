Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup qualifiers
Comments

Lionel Messi reaches historic feat with Argentina after 24 years in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Venezuela.
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Venezuela.

Lionel Messi once again led the Argentina national team during a stellar 2026 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying campaign, guiding La Albiceleste to the top of the table with 38 points from 18 games. With the qualifiers concluding on Tuesday, Messi made history by achieving a feat with Argentina for the first time in 24 years.

Argentina became the first South American nation to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup back in March during the international break, following wins over Uruguay and Brazil. Despite missing a few matches, Messi’s consistent scoring remained a key storyline, culminating in him achieving a milestone for the first time in his international career.

For the first time, Lionel Messi finished as the top goalscorer of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers for Argentina. The Inter Miami star appeared in 12 matches on the road to the 2026 tournament, finishing with 8 goals and surpassing Colombia’s Luis Díaz and Bolivia’s Miguel Terceros, who both scored 7.

Messi found the net in four different matches: one goal against Ecuador in Matchday 1, a brace against Peru in Matchday 4, a hat-trick against Bolivia in Matchday 10, and another brace in his farewell game against Venezuela in Matchday 17.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team&#039;s fifth goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match between Argentina and Bolivia.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team’s fifth goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match between Argentina and Bolivia.

Since his debut in 2005, Messi has competed in six editions of the CONMEBOL qualifiers, bringing his career total to 36 goals in the competition. The last Argentine to finish as top scorer was Hernán Crespo 24 years ago during the road to the 2002 World Cup, a record Messi has now broken.

Advertisement
Lionel Scaloni explains why he gave Messi’s No.10 shirt to Franco Mastantuono

see also

Lionel Scaloni explains why he gave Messi’s No.10 shirt to Franco Mastantuono

Messi adds another competition to his top scorer accolades

Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi has built one of the most prolific careers in soccer history, regularly finishing as top scorer in competitions he participates in. With his 8 goals in the 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers, Messi adds yet another competition to his extensive list of scoring titles.

Across his career, Messi has claimed six Golden Boots and finished as the top scorer 30 times in major competitions:

  • La Liga (x8).
  • UEFA Champions League (x6).
  • Spanish Super Cup (x5).
  • Copa del Rey (x4).
  • UEFA Super Cup (x2).
  • U-20 World Cup (x1).
  • FIFA Club World Cup (x1).
  • Copa America (x1).
  • Leagues Cup (x1).
  • CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers (x1).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Who really works harder, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Legend sets record straight on work ethic debate

Who really works harder, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Legend sets record straight on work ethic debate

One of the game’s greats has stepped in to challenge that idea, arguing that the story isn’t as one-sided as many fans have been led to believe.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi GOAT showdown continues: Al-Nassr captain’s jersey sets new record in fresh win over Inter Miami’s star

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi GOAT showdown continues: Al-Nassr captain’s jersey sets new record in fresh win over Inter Miami’s star

Recently, Ronaldo managed to edge out his great rival once again — this time not with a ball at his feet, but with a shirt that carried immense historical and sentimental value.

Lionel Scaloni explains why he gave Messi’s No.10 shirt to Franco Mastantuono

Lionel Scaloni explains why he gave Messi’s No.10 shirt to Franco Mastantuono

Teenager Franco Mastantuono wore Lionel Messi’s iconic No. 10 jersey for Argentina against Ecuador after the captain was left out.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Full list of the 18 teams qualified after September international window

FIFA World Cup 2026: Full list of the 18 teams qualified after September international window

After a packed September full of qualifiers, 18 teams have officially booked their place at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo