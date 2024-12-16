Erling Haaland and Vinícius Júnior are the most valuable players in soccer for 2024, according to Transfermarkt. Both players are valued at $216 million, tying Kylian Mbappé’s previous record as the only players to ever surpass the $200 million mark.

Haaland‘s impressive goal-scoring record (11 goals this season, 101 goals overall with Manchester City) and Vinícius Júnior’s contributions (five goals and seven assists in ten matches for Real Madrid) have contributed to their high valuations. Their performances have placed them at the top of the football market value charts.

Real Madrid features prominently in the top 10, with Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé sharing second place at $194 million. The club’s overall strength and the high value of its players place Real Madrid at the forefront of the soccer market this year.

Yamal’s record-breaking valuation

The most significant increase belongs to Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal. At $162 million, the 17-year-old is the highest-valued Spanish player in history and has the potential for continued growth in the coming years. He shares this position with Manchester City’s Phil Foden.

Bukayo Saka takes the fifth position at $151 million. The top 10 is completed by Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, and Federico Valverde, all valued at $140 million.