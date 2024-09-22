Alexi Lalas is undoubtedly controversial, and he is always at the center of soccer coverage in the USA. His work has spanned across ESPN to FOX, where he currently works as the broadcaster’s leading studio analyst

All that coverage means Lalas is on Americans’ TVs regularly. That time in coverage has led to polarizing opinions on Lalas from American audiences. Some fans love him. He never backs down from an opinion and his boisterous personality injects life into analysis. Disregarding the actual opinions themselves, Lalas is an entertainer, and FOX understands that entertainment drives viewership.

Yet, there is an argument that Lalas has hurt that viewership. Many people criticize this entertainment-driven approach that FOX and Lalas have adopted. Lalas’ biggest critics say he does not have valid opinions. Furthermore, he speaks his mind physically louder than those who share a desk with him. That combination is enough to curb viewers away. Many would-be viewers of FOX’s coverage of major international soccer tournaments have sought other platforms just to escape Alexi Lalas.

In fairness to Lalas, he is not just another person to voice the same opinions on repeat. However, he has lost the support of the calmer soccer fans who just want to watch the game. For many, FOX’s pregame and postgame shows have become the Alexi Lalas show. They would argue it is a continuation of his antics on social media, which have grown into political rants and reaches for interaction. Again, it is a form of entertainment, and Lalas has succeeded in getting people to react.

Has Alexi Lalas hurt soccer in the USA?

It may not be so simple when considering whether Lalas’s coverage of soccer has grown a specific soccer audience. Generally speaking, soccer fans in the United States are against his soccer coverage. It is part of the responsibility of those covering soccer to grow the game, even if it may be a more metaphorical portion of their job. Lalas has failed to address the reasons as to why soccer is not as popular in the United States compared to other countries. The common argument fans in the United States point to is pay to play. Lalas has repeatedly said that is not the cause for the Americans’ struggle in soccer.

There is an argument to be had there, but Lalas’s position as a grower of American soccer is still up for debate. A former player on the USMNT who represented the United States in the World Cup, he is one of the more experienced names that American broadcasters can call on. Partner that with his flair and charisma, Lalas certainly turns heads. The only issue is those heads may be turning away.

As soccer fans in the United States, we want to know what everyone else thinks about Alexi Lalas and his coverage on FOX. Has he benefited the American soccer scene that he covers on a variety of different platforms? Or, is he bringing the perception of the sport down by making it too focused on entertainment? Share your opinions on social media or in the comments section below.

PHOTOS: IMAGO