Few transfer stories in soccer history remain as mysterious and dramatic as Lionel Messi’s near move to the Premier League in 2013. While the Argentine icon spent most of his career as the heartbeat of Barcelona, a surprising revelation suggests that he was very close to wearing the blue of Chelsea.

Sportswear giant Adidas reportedly played a crucial role in trying to engineer the move, willing to pay half of Messi’s staggering €250 million release clause to break him away from Barcelona’s Nike-backed grip. However, despite the lucrative offer and Chelsea’s readiness to complete a world-record deal, the transfer ultimately collapsed.

So, why didn’t Messi move to Stamford Bridge?

Adidas’ role in Messi’s potential Premier League move

In 2013, the now Inter Miami star was at the peak of his powers, having already won multiple Ballon d’Or awards and led Barcelona to numerous domestic and European triumphs. His importance to the Catalan giants was undeniable, yet behind the scenes, one of soccer’s biggest brands was plotting a transfer that could have changed soccer history.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Adidas was desperate to wrest Messi away from Nike-affiliated Barcelona and into one of their own clubs. Their plan? Offer to pay €125 million—half of his €250 million buyout clause—to facilitate a move to either Chelsea, Bayern Munich, or Real Madrid, all of whom were Adidas-sponsored clubs.

Messi’s relationship with Adidas began in 2006 when he switched from Nike to sign a long-term deal with the German sportswear brand. In 2017, he extended this partnership with a lifetime contract, solidifying his status as one of Adidas’ most valuable assets. But back in 2013, the brand saw an opportunity to not only strengthen their association with Messi but also damage their biggest rival, Nike, by removing him from Barcelona.

If Chelsea had agreed to the deal, they would still have needed to pay the remaining €125 million to trigger the full buyout clause. At the time, its owner Roman Abramovich had the financial muscle to pull off such a historic transfer, but the Argentine’s personal stance soon became the biggest obstacle.

How Jose Mourinho almost pulled off deal in 2014

While the 2013 move failed to materialize, a similar story unfolded in 2014, when Chelsea—this time led by Jose Mourinho—again attempted to lure Messi to Stamford Bridge. According to Gianluca Di Marzio’s book ‘Grand Hotel Calciomercato’, Messi seriously considered leaving Spain due to mounting legal troubles related to a tax evasion case.

During that period, the superstar and his father-agent Jorge Messi were facing intense scrutiny from the Spanish government, leading the player to reevaluate his future. Sensing an opportunity, Chelsea arranged a private video call between Messi and Mourinho, hoping to persuade the Argentine to take on a new challenge in England.

It is reported that the Blues were willing to activate Messi’s million release clause and offer him a net salary of €60 million per season, an astronomical figure at the time. However, despite the groundwork being laid and personal terms being agreed, the move collapsed suddenly.