The 2024 Olympics in Paris will kick off next month, promising an exhilarating spectacle of soccer that will captivate fans around the globe. The excitement is palpable as both the men’s and women’s tournaments prepare to showcase top-tier talent and intense competition.

The men’s soccer tournament will commence on July 24, with the final scheduled for August 10. Six venues across France will host matches, culminating in the final at Paris Saint-Germain’s iconic Parc des Princes. The cities that will host other games are Bordeaux, Lyon, Nice, Marseille, Nantes, and Saint-Etienne. This diverse array of locations will highlight the country’s rich footballing heritage and ensure widespread engagement.

For the first time since 2008, the USMNT has qualified for the Olympics, igniting hopes of a medal run. The squad, composed predominantly of players under the age of 23 with an allowance for three overage players, will face hosts France in their opening game. This favorable draw presents a promising opportunity for the young American team to advance.

Notably absent from the tournament are Brazil, the two-time defending champions who failed to qualify, leaving the door open for other powerhouses. Reigning World Cup champions Argentina and host nation France are widely regarded as favorites to clinch the gold. Stars such as Achraf Hakimi, Michael Olise, and Julian Alvarez will add star power and quality to the men’s tournament, making it a thrilling competition to watch.

Women’s tournament overview

The women’s soccer tournament kicks off on July 25, with the final set for August 10. Unlike the men’s competition, the women’s tournament imposes no age restrictions, allowing senior national teams to participate. The USWNT, led by new head coach Emma Hayes, is among the favorites to win gold in Paris. Unfortunately, they are in a difficult group with Germany, Australia, and Zambia, so their journey will not be smooth sailing.

The USWNT has not won Olympic gold since the 2012 London Games, with Canada taking home the top honors in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. This time, the Americans are determined to reclaim their place atop the podium. Their formidable group-stage opponents will push them to their limits, ensuring intense and high-stakes matches right from the start.

Other teams to watch include hosts France, who could make a strong showing. There are also Brazil, reigning World Cup champions Spain, Japan, and, of course, the defending Olympic champions Canada. The competition is wide open, promising an unpredictable and electrifying tournament.

Tournament structure and format

The men’s tournament will feature 16 nations divided into groups of four. The top two teams from each group will progress to the quarterfinals, making every match in the group stage crucial for securing advancement. The women’s tournament, consisting of senior teams, follows a similar format with groups and knockout rounds leading to the final.

Each men’s team is allowed an 18-player roster with the restriction that players must be under 23 years old, except for three overage players. This structure ensures a blend of youthful exuberance and experienced leadership on the field. The women’s teams, facing no such age restrictions, will bring the full strength of their senior squads to the competition.

