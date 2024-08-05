Spain reached the finals of the Olympics on Monday after a comeback 2-1 win over Morocco. While an impressive result on a one-game basis, at what point do we finally recognize that Spain is onto something incredible? Both Olympic teams are on the verge of a gold medal, just weeks after the men’s senior side won Euro 2024 without dropping a game. Star player Rodri is the frontrunner to win the Ballon d’Or, while Real Madrid won their 15th Champions League in June.

The women’s side are similarly dominant. They’ve come off a 2023 Women’s World Cup where they tossed aside the Netherlands, Sweden, and England to claim their first major trophy. They can also boast Ballon d’Or favorite Aitana Bonmati, who won the Women’s Champions League with Barcelona. Something is brewing in Spain.

Spain’s domination of international soccer competitions

Maybe it’s because of the distinct cultural identity they’ve formed in the wake of their epic three-peat in the late 2000s and early 2010s. Even if Euro 2024 marked an important shift away from their tiki-taka origins, Spain has made a name for themselves with their small, agile, technically adept midfielders. Think Bonmati, who stands at 5’3. Or Pedri, who is 5’9. Most of their players can circulate the ball mindlessly, fighting off the press due to a mixture of physicality and intelligence.

Maybe it’s because of the significant funding the RFEF has poured in. The Spanish FA has invested around $430 million to fund leagues, national teams, and soccer initiatives. By comparison, the English FA has invested around half of that. With that money, they can start plans to host the 2030 World Cup with Portugal and Morocco, help fund coaches at the grassroots level, and build infrastructure for amateur clubs.

Or maybe it’s because soccer is in Spain’s blood. It was British immigrant workers themselves who brought the game to Andalusia in the late 1800s. After England, Switzerland, and the Netherlands Spain adopted the game eagerly. They’ve approached soccer with a certain fervor that can’t be replicated in a lot of places. Spain’s success boils down to the widespread culture of soccer in Spain and the proactivity of the RFEF. We see the results now.

After the Spain Morocco match on Monday, France defeated Egypt 3-1 after 120 minutes. That paves the way for the Men’s Olympic soccer final on Friday between Spain and France. Meanwhile Morocco faces Egypt in the third-place final on Thursday.

Photo: IMAGO / AFLOSPORT.