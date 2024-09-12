Mauricio Pochettino being appointed as the head coach of the USMNT drew a big reaction. It marks a bold and ambitious step for US Soccer. The USMNT is gearing up for the enormous challenge of hosting the 2026 World Cup. Mauricio Pochettino, the first foreign coach to take over the reins since Jurgen Klinsmann left in 2016, will lead the way. With his globally renown and tactical expertise, the ex-Chelsea boss offers a new approach. However, he also faces considerable challenges and sky-high expectations.

For Pochettino, the chance to coach the USA men’s team during a World Cup held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada presented a unique opportunity. It’s a chance to make history, especially given the growing interest in soccer in the US. Hosting the World Cup also presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the US to showcase its soccer prowess to the world.

Pochettino’s contract runs until the conclusion of the tournament. In the interim, there are several regional competitions to contend with. For example, the Nations League and the Gold Cup are two key competitions for the USMNT. The squad will prioritize developing a strong roster for the World Cup, but these competitions will help them get ready.

As opinions from various experts suggest, the 52-year-old’s arrival is viewed by many as a bold and necessary move. This is not without its risks and detractors.

Expert reactions to Mauricio Pochettino appointment to USMNT coach

“Hiring Pochettino seems less risky than persevering with Berhalter. As with Klinsmann, it’s a statement of ambition and a jolt to the system. Whatever happens in the long run, it’s what the US need now.” – Tom Dart, The Guardian.

“The USA job is the perfect vehicle for him to apply his talent in a project that can make him as happy as he was for most of the time at Espanyol, Southampton and Tottenham – and where he can hopefully take the team to the next level.” – Guillem Balague.

“Pochettino’s appointment itself will increase expectations on this team but there is a sense that the USA have finally got the kind of head coach supporters have been calling out for.” – James Nalton, BBC.

“In terms of realistic coaching options for the U.S. men’s national team, Pochettino is as good as it gets. But given how tricky it is to identify and project managerial skill from situation to situation, there’s no guarantee that it’ll work out.” – Ryan O’Hanlon, ESPN.

“As a footballing project for Mauricio Pochettino as an elite manager, it’s a step backwards.” – Simon Jordan, TalkSport.

Big challenges await

Despite the excitement surrounding his appointment, Pochettino is taking over a team that has been underperforming in recent months. The USA’s most recent matches under interim coach Mikey Varas led to a 1-1 draw with New Zealand and a 2-1 loss to Canada. Those exposed significant weaknesses. These results highlight the considerable work Pochettino has ahead of him.

Building a squad capable of competing at the highest level is another key challenge. While the team boasts standout players like Christian Pulisic, now at AC Milan, and Fulham’s solid left-back Antonee Robinson, the overall squad depth is uncertain. Issues such as fitness, form, and player availability have hampered progress. What’s more, the Argentine boss will need to carefully balance the inclusion of MLS and Europe-based players.

Pochettino’s contract reportedly includes a $6 million annual salary, making him the highest-paid coach in US men’s soccer history. This figure surpasses the earnings of notable international coaches such as Marcelo Bielsa of Uruguay ($4 million) and Didier Deschamps of France ($4.1 million). However, it is still less than what Pochettino earned during his time at Chelsea. At Stamford Bridge, his salary ranged from $13 to $14 million annually.

How have experts reacted?

Pochettino’s arrival has been met with enthusiasm across the U.S. soccer community. Many see his lack of previous involvement in American soccer as a positive, viewing him as an outsider with fresh perspectives and a wealth of international experience. His tactical acumen, man-management skills, and status will likely bring a much-needed boost to the national team’s fortunes.

His appointment also comes at a time when U.S. Soccer has faced criticism for its slow decision-making processes. After the 2022 World Cup, it took six months for the federation to decide on re-hiring former coach Gregg Berhalter, only for Berhalter to be dismissed in July 2024 after a disappointing Copa America campaign. The decision to hire Pochettino took a further two months. Therefore, more than half of the USA’s post-World Cup matches featured an interim coach—hardly ideal preparation for such a critical period.

PHOTOS: IMAGO