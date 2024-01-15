Christian Pulisic has not spent any time in Major League Soccer, but that he is not closing the door on playing in the top flight in the United States. Speaking to The Athletic about his time with AC Milan and the current state of soccer in the United States, the American star commented on the outlook of playing in MLS.

While he has no intention of playing in MLS anytime soon, he sees a return to the United States down his career path. Granted, Pulisic never played in Major League Soccer. He made the switch over to Borussia Dortmund’s academy as a teenager in 2015. Regardless, a return Stateside is possible.

“Obviously, I’m not an old player,” Pulisic said. “I hopefully have some great years in Europe ahead of me. I’m loving my time here, so of course MLS is not in my head at the moment. But, yeah. At the end of my career? Absolutely.”

Pulisic added that the quality of the league, and soccer a whole in the United States, has changed drastically.

“I will say, it’s come a long, long way from when I started even… almost, what, 10 years (ago) when I moved to Europe. Where the game has come in the US from then, even MLS to where it is now, I’ve seen a massive change just as far as the support in the US; you know, getting behind the national team and even the clubs now seeing Messi in Miami, things like that.”

Pulisic comments on the energy surrounding soccer in the United States

“There’s just so much buzz around the sport, and I think it’s only going to get better in the next few years.”

When Pulisic mentions how much Major League Soccer and the rest of the sport has changed in the last 10 years, there are quantitative and qualitative changes he is alluding to. Over the last 10 years, MLS has added 11 teams. The format has changed, too, with the addition of the Leagues Cup and various playoff formats.

Lionel Messi and his brief tenure with Inter Miami has already raised the profile of Major League Soccer. One of the game’s biggest stars of all time draws in audiences regardless of where he plays. Yet, the American is one of the new generation of stars that is leading the domestic charge for popularity.

Pulisic specifically mentioned goals from Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey at previous World Cups. He said those moments stick in kids’ minds. His goal against Iran to get the USMNT in the World Cup knockout stage in Qatar could be one of those great moments.

His play at club level is not hurting those chances either.

Pulisic bringing America to Europe with success

Recently, Christian Pulisic won Serie A Player of the Month in December. He is the first American to win the award. Pulisic also won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea, becoming the first American to play in and win a European Cup Final.

European and domestic success may still be in the cards for Pulisic with AC Milan or another side across the pond.

PHOTOS: IMAGO