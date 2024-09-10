US Soccer has appointed former Chelsea and PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino as the new USMNT coach.

“The decision to join U.S. Soccer wasn’t just about football for me; it’s about the journey that this team and this country are on,” Pochettino said. “The energy, the passion, and the hunger to achieve something truly historic here — those are the things that inspired me. The opportunity to lead the U.S. Men’s National Team, in front of fans who are just as passionate as the players, is something I couldn’t pass up. I see a group of players full of talent and potential, and together, we’re going to build something special that the whole nation can be proud of.”

Pochettino will take charge of his first game in October when the US Men’s National Team plays Panama in Austin, Texas.

His appointment comes after US Soccer conducted a global search for a replacement. “Mauricio is a serial winner with a deep passion for player development and a proven ability to build cohesive and competitive teams,” said US Soccer Technical Director Matt Crocker.

How will US fans measure the success of Pochettino as USMNT coach?

Mauricio Pochettino being appointed the head coach of the USMNT, officially, has peaked expectations for the side. Long-time critics of Gregg Berhalter believe they finally have a coach who can lead the side to tangible success on bigger stages. Whether it be the Copa America or the World Cup, Pochettino’s time with top clubs in Europe, combined with the individual talent of the squad, means the prospects of success are high. Yet, American fans may be getting too far ahead of themselves.

It is hard to expect one coach, even if it is the side’s savior, to remedy all the issues plaguing the United States. Moreover, the World Cup in 2026 is less than two years away. Several factors are going against Mauricio Pochettino. Even though the World Cup is the most important tournament in the history of US Soccer, it may be important to temper what fans see as success.

Regardless, Mauricio Pochettino will have to deliver some form of success for the USMNT. Barring a total collapse, like a group-stage exit on home soil at the World Cup, his job should not be on the line. Yet, different people will have different ideas of what a prosperous tournament will look like.

Different ideas for success in Pochettino’s first tournament

First off, no one should expect the United States to win the World Cup. Down the line, this can be a goal. However, the quality of players is simply not good enough to rattle off that many wins against top opposition. The USMNT has talented players, but Pochettino will have to answer gaps in the team. Therefore, let’s break down what different people think the USMNT should accomplish at the World Cup in 2026.

US Soccer

The Federation deemed the World Cup in 2022 as a success under Gregg Berhalter. Reaching the knockout stage was the first goal, but the USMNT was outclassed by the Netherlands. That was a young team competing in Qatar. Only Ghana had a younger team, so it was a major growing experience for the United States. Now that the 2026 World Cup is here, expectations will be higher, but not as high as possible.

The World Cup in 2026 should be one step further per US Soccer’s ambition. Semifinals would be the lofty goal, but reaching the quarterfinals should be the benchmark for Mauricio Pochettino. This means the United States will win two knockout-stage games at one World Cup for the first time in its history. Additionally, it will be in the last eight of the tournament for the first time since the 2002 World Cup. Those are solid foundations to build on as soccer continues to develop.

USMNT fandom

The round-of-16 exit in Qatar brought mixed reaction from USMNT supporters. Some saw the same as US Soccer, others wanted to realize the potential early on. Pochettino has only whet their appetite further. There are rumblings that they want to win the World Cup. But, a more realistic expectation for the optimists would be a trip to the semifinals. At the pinnacle, it would be pulling off a shock upset in that game.

Realistic expectations for Pochettino at the 2026 World Cup

Let’s put the USMNT’s goals for the 2026 World Cup somewhere in the middle. Reaching the quarterfinals is the minimum for the USMNT. As one of the hosts, the United States will have full support at each of the games. Although, to be fair, that should have been the case at the Copa America this past summer. However, Pochettino can bring more optimism to the United States, and a more widespread competition with different teams should suit the United States’ chances of advancing.

Then, it would be positive to see the United States win that quarterfinal. Complete domination like what the Netherlands put out against the USMNT in Qatar should be unacceptable. If the United States loses by one goal and they have several other chances to score, it will be hard to be disappointed.

Saying the USMNT should reach the semifinals is far-fetched given its performances over the last decade. We do not know how the side will look or play under Pochettino. Yet, positive performances throughout the tournament, not spotty instances of potential, should be the measuring stick.

What is holding back the USMNT?

Winning the tournament remains too lofty of a goal. There are several factors for that, of which some are US Soccer’s fault, some are merely due to time. Mauricio Pochettino only has limited time with the USMNT. The countdown to the World Cup is on, and the June 11, 2026 start date will continue to sneak up on the side. That leaves limited games for Pochettino to figure out what works best in his side.

Those friendlies will not be against rivals to go far in the World Cup, either. Take the upcoming September and October international breaks. The United States is playing Canada, New Zealand, Panama and Mexico. Those teams played a total of zero knockout-stage games at the World Cup in 2022. Failing to play teams from outside CONCACAF has always hurt the United States when it goes up against elite sides from Europe or South America. With few games and a lack of quality apparent, the USMNT may not be fully prepared for the World Cup in 2026 like other sides.

