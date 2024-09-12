News has broken that Kylian Mbappe, the newest sensation at Real Madrid, reportedly agreed to join Liverpool in 2022. The French forward recently completed his long-awaited transfer to the Spanish giants. However, he was on the verge of a move to the Premier League club before the deal fell through.

French news source L’Equipe broke the story first. It details Mbappe’s discontent with PSG, the promises they made to him, and the financial hurdles that stopped the move. The saga began in May 2022 when Mbappe signed a lucrative two-year contract extension with PSG, which included an option for a third year.

At the time, the French captain believed the club would bring in the high-profile players they had promised to build a squad capable of winning the Champions League. Players like Robert Lewandowski and Bernardo Silva were rumored to be on PSG’s radar. None of these deals materialized. Instead, they signed players such as Vitinha, Renato Sanches, and Fabian Ruiz. None of them were seen as game-changers on the same level as Lewandowski or Silva.

Feeling betrayed, Mbappe’s frustrations grew. The French newspaper claims that just two months after signing his contract extension, the 25-year-old submitted a formal request to leave. He reportedly sent a letter to the club outlining his desire to move on due to the unfulfilled promises made by the club’s management.

Mbappe to Liverpool: What could have been

It was during this period of turmoil that Liverpool emerged as a serious contender for Mbappe’s signature. The Reds had reportedly agreed on personal terms with the French star and were eager to bring him to Anfield. However, the deal was far from straightforward.

PSG’s then-sporting director, Antero Henrique, slapped a staggering $442 million price tag on Mbappe, a figure far beyond the Reds’ budget. They had tabled a more realistic offer of $221 million. There were plans for a short-term contract that would allow the star to eventually move to Real Madrid. However, PSG refused to lower their asking price, and as a result, the move to Liverpool collapsed.

One key factor in the failed transfer was the superstar’s clear desire to leave the French outfit before the 2022-23 season began. The striker even chose not to play in the opening match of the Ligue 1 season, a 5-0 victory over Clermont, to force PSG’s hand. Although the club cited medical reasons for his absence, many viewed it as a clear sign of the Frenchman’s discontent.

Turned out for better?

While these reports indicate that Liverpool had made a serious effort to sign Mbappe, PSG has denied this version of events. According to a source close to the Parisian club, the Premier League side never submitted an official bid for Mbappe’s signature. This claim contradicts L’Equipe’s report that the Merseyside club had offered $221 million. In either case, the Ligue 1 giants’ high demands were a major stumbling block in the negotiations.

Ultimately, Mbappe remained at PSG for two more seasons, though his relationship with the club grew increasingly strained. In 2023, he once again expressed his dissatisfaction by sending another letter to PSG. This time, he stated his intention not to renew his contract. This led to PSG briefly putting him up for sale, even removing him from the squad at one point. However, the tensions eventually eased, and Mbappe returned to the starting lineup under manager Luis Enrique.

Fast forward to the summer of 2023, and Mbappe finally completed his long-anticipated move to Real Madrid. The French forward, who had always dreamed of playing for Los Blancos, left PSG after his contract expired. “Mbappe finally joined his dream club, Real Madrid,” L’Equipe confirmed.

