United States men’s national team captain Christian Pulisic has claimed that Mauricio Pochettino needs to help change the mentality of the squad. Pochettino was previously heavily linked with the Stars and Stripes job for weeks. U.S. Soccer, however, finally announced the Argentine as the next USMNT head coach on Tuesday.

The move is widely seen as a significant coup for the national team. After all, Pochettino is a highly-rated coach around the globe. He previously managed top teams such as Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea. Pochettino was also recently a front-runner to potentially replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United as well. The club’s brass ultimately opted to stick with the Dutchman though.

As he was only just named as the USMNT manager, the Stars and Stripes recently played Canada and New Zealand under interim coach Mikey Varas. The Americans could not manage to collect a victory in either game. Canada outplayed their rivals to the south last weekend and the USMNT only earned a draw against New Zealand.

Pochettino is set to officially take charge of his first USMNT game next month. After a break, the Argentine will be on the sidelines on Oct. 12 when they play Panama in Austin.

Pulisic gives a refreshing answer to Pochettino question

Following the disappointing draw against New Zealand Tuesday night, Pulisic stated that the Pochettino news gives the players a bit of a boost. “It’s time to turn the page and we really have to pick it up a level,” said the star. “Everyone is part of this, and it feels pretty low right now, but I know there’s better times ahead.”

Pulisic was then asked about what he wanted to see from Pochettino going forward. The USMNT captain referenced a desperate need for improved mentality and culture change within the group. “Hopefully a culture that is willing to fight, that is willing to take risks,” replied the star American winger.

“There’s a lot of things that need to change, just the mentality and the culture of the group. I think we have the quality, but I know hopefully that’s the first thing that he is going to want to change.”

USMNT’s mentality and culture have been subpar in recent years

Pulisic’s refreshingly honest answer essentially echoes the thoughts of many USMNT fans. There has been plenty of hype surrounding the current squad in recent years, but previous regimes have not been able to get the most out of the players. Gregg Berhalter managed the team since 2018.

He collected the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup title. Still, Berhalter did not earn plaudits from USMNT fans. Not only did the coach fail in bigger tournaments but he also found himself at the center of multiple controversies behind the scenes.

Because of these previous issues, Pochettino should hopefully implement a much-needed culture change. Mentality, as Pulisic pointed out, should be a key area of focus for the new boss. Nevertheless, there are other issues for the Argentine to iron out as well. USMNT fans will hope that the new manager can gain some momentum ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

