West Ham are actively seeking to strengthen their attacking options before the upcoming season, with Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund emerging as a prime target. The Hammers are in dire need of a new number nine to lead their line, and the experienced German international fits the bill. According to Sky Sports, West Ham has initiated talks with Borussia Dortmund to secure Füllkrug’s services.

The recent addition of 18-year-old Luis Guilherme has certainly enhanced West Ham‘s offensive capabilities, yet the team still requires a proven striker to lead their attack. Currently, the Hammers rely on veteran forwards Michail Antonio and Danny Ings, both of whom are past their prime. Antonio, at 34, is particularly in need of a replacement. They initially targeted Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran as a potential successor. However, negotiations hit a snag due to Villa’s hefty valuation of the 20-year-old Colombian.

With talks for Duran stalled West Ham has turned their attention to Niclas Füllkrug. The 31-year-old striker joined Borussia Dortmund last summer and made an immediate impact, scoring 15 goals and providing 10 assists in 43 appearances. His contributions were pivotal in Dortmund’s impressive run to the UEFA Champions League final.

Despite his age, the German has shown no signs of slowing down and is viewed as a valuable short-term solution for the club’s attacking woes. The Hammers are keen to finalize a deal with Dortmund, with discussions already underway. Although Füllkrug has two years remaining on his contract, making Dortmund hold the upper hand in negotiations, the player appears open to the move. This willingness from Füllkrug should facilitate the agreement on personal terms.

Negotiation details

Sky Germany’s Patrick Berger claims that securing Füllkrug is a realistic possibility for West Ham. The Premier League club has already engaged in discussions with Füllkrug’s management, exploring potential contract terms. West Ham’s technical director, Tim Steidten, has long admired Füllkrug, dating back to his performances for Werder Bremen. This mutual respect could play a crucial role in luring the striker to London.

The Germans’ asking price for Füllkrug’ is reportedly between $27-32 million. While Dortmund are not eager to lose Füllkrug, given his significant role at the club, they have signed Serhou Guirassy from Stuttgart, which might influence their decision. Füllkrug’s future remains uncertain, with his return to Dortmund today and a decision pending.

Nonetheless, the Premier League side is not the only club interested in Füllkrug. Stuttgart, AC Milan, and Atletico Madrid are also monitoring his situation. Despite this competition, the striker is reportedly open to joining West Ham, which could give the Hammers an edge in the negotiations.

Borussia Dortmund’s stance

Borussia Dortmund would prefer to retain Füllkrug, especially after his stellar debut season. He has two years left on his contract, and the club values his contributions. Dortmund’s manager Nuri Şahin has indicated that Füllkrug will play an important role next season. However, the signing of Serhou Guirassy suggests that Dortmund are preparing for a possible departure.

During his first season at the Signal Iduna Park, Füllkrug excelled in domestic competitions. He also played a key role in their Champions League campaign. His impressive performances have elevated his status in European soccer. Füllkrug’s stock continues to rise, making him an attractive option for clubs looking to bolster their attacking prowess.

PHOTOS: IMAGO