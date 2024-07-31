This summer has seen Real Madrid make headlines with significant acquisitions. However, the club’s manager, Carlo Ancelotti, faces a challenging situation as the transfer window nears its end. Los Blancos secured the services of Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. In addition, Brazilian prodigy Endrick has officially joined the squad after turning 18. These additions have bolstered Real Madrid’s attacking lineup, providing Ancelotti with an array of offensive talent.

Despite these high-profile signings, the Italian’s concerns lie at the other end of the pitch. The departure of veteran defender Nacho to Saudi Arabia and the club’s failure to secure Leny Yoro, who joined Manchester United, have left Real Madrid with a lack of depth in central defense. Currently, the first-choice pairing at center-back consists of Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger. While Aurelien Tchouameni offers another option, injuries to David Alaba and Jesus Vallejo have further strained the defensive lineup.

Despite Mbappe and Endrick, Real Madrid left wanting

The Whites’ efforts to reinforce their defense have been the subject of intense speculation. With Nacho and Rafa Marin departing, the team is left with only three fit senior center-backs. Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, and Jesus Vallejo make this trio. David Alaba’s recovery from an ACL injury is uncertain, potentially sidelining him until late this year or 2025.

The club’s inability to sign Leny Yoro has been particularly frustrating for Ancelotti. Reports indicated that Yoro wanted to move to Madrid, but ultimately completed a move to Manchester United due to the lack of a formal bid from Real Madrid. Per previous reports from The Athletic, the club refused Ancelotti’s request for a new central defender, expressing confidence in his ability to manage the current resources. They will review the situation again in December, ahead of the January transfer window, when Alaba’s recovery progress will be clearer.

What did Ancelotti say?

Ancelotti addressed these issues during his first press conference of the summer on the club’s preseason tour in the United States. He confirmed that the squad is effectively closed for the summer, with no further additions expected. “The squad is closed. Vallejo is back, Alaba is recovering. We have the young people: Joan, Jacobo, and Raul [Asencio]. No one will be leaving because everyone wants to stay,” Ancelotti stated.

The Italian manager emphasized the potential of young center-backs like Joan, Jacobo, and Raul Asencio, who are in training and possess considerable quality. He expressed confidence in their ability to cover the defensive positions adequately, despite the challenges.

The departure of Nacho Fernandez, who recently signed with Saudi Arabian side Al Qadsiah after a two-decade association with Real Madrid, and Rafa Marin, who joined Napoli on a permanent transfer, has undoubtedly impacted the defensive roster. Additionally, the loss of Spain striker Joselu, who moved to Qatari side Al Gharafa, has further reduced the squad’s depth.

Ancelotti also addressed the adaptation required following the retirement of German midfielder Toni Kroos, who retired after Euro 2024. Kroos enjoyed a highly successful nine-year spell at Real Madrid, contributing significantly to the club’s trophy-laden years. “We are missing Kroos,” he admitted. “But we have possibilities to replace him, although in a different way because there is no player like him, with his quality. But we have many other resources.”

PHOTOS: IMAGO