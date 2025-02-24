Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
La Liga
Comentarios

‘We can’t say to specifically protect Yamal, Vinicius, or Mbappe’: Flick makes bold claim to referees

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid, and Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.
© Juan Manuel Serrano Arce, Denis Doyle & Florencia Tan Jun/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior of Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid, and Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.

The controversy surrounding refereeing decisions has been one of the most talked-about topics of the 2024-25 La Liga season. After another round of questionable calls in the Getafe match, FC Barcelona coach Hansi Flick made a bold statement regarding referee protection, stating, “We can’t say to specifically protect Lamine Yamal, Vinicius Jr., or Kylian Mbappe.”

The controversy deepened when Barcelona star Yamal posted on social media about an injury sustained during the Getafe match, where no foul was called. Once again, referees found themselves at the center of criticism. When asked if referees should offer extra protection to players like the young star, Flick responded with a plea for fair treatment for all:

I wouldn’t say that referees should protect Lamine, Vinicius, Mbappe, or any specific player, but all of them. We have the VAR if it’s a really tough foul. But, if they don’t get yellow cards, hard fouls keep being repeated,” Flick said in a press conference ahead of Barcelona’s Copa del Rey clash with Atletico Madrid.

Flick went on to recall instances where his own team had been negatively impacted by similar decisions: “We need to protect players if there’s a foul. It also happened with Dani (Olmo) and (Marc) Casado, where there wasn’t a yellow card. There should be more sensitivity about this. If they see a yellow card, defenders might think twice before committing another foul.

We have to protect all players, not special players. In Spain, one-on-one situations are highly valued, it’s a special characteristic, especially in Barcelona, and the fans love it, so we must take care of it,” he concluded.

Advertisement
Yamal, Lewandowski, and Raphinha near ‘MSN’ 2014-15 treble-winning season numbers with Barcelona

see also

Yamal, Lewandowski, and Raphinha near ‘MSN’ 2014-15 treble-winning season numbers with Barcelona

This statement echoes the situation Real Madrid faced weeks earlier when Mbappe was tackled from behind, and no red card was issued despite the severity of the foul. That incident prompted Madrid to demand action from La Liga, sparking a debate that remains unresolved.

What happened to Yamal?

Yamal reignited the debate when he posted a picture of his bloodied foot on social media, with the caption “It’s not a foul.” The winger referred to a moment in the 60th minute when Dario Essugo and Alex Muñoz tackled him, yet no foul was called.

As for his availability in the upcoming match against Atletico Madrid, Flick offered an upsetting update. “We have to wait. I try to be optimistic about him playing tomorrow, but we have to wait and see what the doctors say,” he stated.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

Concern at Barcelona under Hansi Flick: How long will Lamine Yamal be out due to injury?

Concern at Barcelona under Hansi Flick: How long will Lamine Yamal be out due to injury?

Lamine Yamal's injury status casts a shadow over Barcelona’s preparations for their Copa del Rey semi-final against Atlético Madrid. While manager Hansi Flick remains hopeful, the player's absence from training increases the likelihood of his unavailability for this crucial match.

Hansi Flick names one club that could stop Barcelona from winning the Champions League this season

Hansi Flick names one club that could stop Barcelona from winning the Champions League this season

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is confident but cautious about his team's Champions League prospects. While acknowledging their undefeated run and strong form, he recognizes the difficulty of the competition.

Hansi Flick surprises by punishing key Barcelona player for Rayo Vallecano game after tardiness

Hansi Flick surprises by punishing key Barcelona player for Rayo Vallecano game after tardiness

Ahead of the La Liga game against Rayo Vallecano, Hansi Flick made the bold decision to punish a key Barcelona player for unpunctuality.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick makes something clear to Bellingham after red card controversy

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick makes something clear to Bellingham after red card controversy

After Jude Bellingham's controversial red card in Real Madrid's game against Osasuna, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick weighed in on the situation.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo