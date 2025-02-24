Trending topics:
Lionel Messi
‘No one will ever be like Lionel Messi’: Argentina teammate makes things clear to Cristiano Ronaldo

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
© Yasser Bakhsh & Manuel Velasquez/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Cristiano Ronaldo reignited the debate over who is the best football player in history, claiming the title for himself. As the conversation grew, a current teammate of Lionel Messi on the Argentina national team stepped in, making it clear to Ronaldo: “No one will ever be like Lionel Messi.”

Despite briefly retiring from international duty, Messi managed to reshape his legacy with Argentina, leading a talented squad to success. One of the key players in this new era is Rodrigo De Paul, who, in an interview with Argentine outlet Infobae, responded to Ronaldo’s statement and set the record straight.

I suppose I should say this from a politically correct standpoint, because I don’t want any trouble, but I feel that anyone who has watched a bit of football or understands just a little knows that no one will ever be like the Ten (Messi). What he has done, what he has achieved, especially what he has generated in people,” De Paul said in his conversation with journalist Joaquin Alvarez.

De Paul went on to emphasize Messi’s unique playing style: “Let’s not even talk about titles or things, because what he has created… people will pay anything to watch him, to see how he beats someone off the ball, how he makes an assist. Leo is art. The other one is a competitive animal, an incredible goal scorer. But the Ten is art.”

While De Paul acknowledged Ronaldo’s competitive mentality and impressive goal-scoring record, he emphasized that Messi’s style of play and achievements set him apart. Alongside the soccer legend in the Argentina national team, De Paul has won every major trophy of his career, including 2 Copa America titles, 1 Finalissima, and 1 World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo selects his Ballon d’Or 2025 candidates, leaving out two major stars

What did Ronaldo say?

Much like Messi, Ronaldo has enjoyed a distinguished career at European clubs such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, in addition to his success with the Portugal national team. Before turning 40, Ronaldo spoke with journalist Edu Aguirre and boldly declared himself the best player in history:

I think I’m the most complete player that has ever existed. My opinion… If I score 920 goals, 925, 930… The best in history is me, period. When it comes to scoring goals, the numbers speak for themselves,” he said during an interview with Spanish outlet La Sexta.

EDITORS’ PICKS

Karim Benzema takes a jab at Cristiano Ronaldo: 'I prefer the Brazilian'

Karim Benzema takes a jab at Cristiano Ronaldo: 'I prefer the Brazilian'

Karim Benzema's reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo's claim of being the "best ever" has gone viral. In a video interview, Benzema's facial expression and measured response created a significant contrast to Ronaldo's more direct assertion. Benzema diplomatically disagreed, highlighting the subjective nature of such claims.

Cristiano Ronaldo selects his Ballon d'Or 2025 candidate, leaving out two major star

Cristiano Ronaldo selects his Ballon d'Or 2025 candidate, leaving out two major star

Cristiano Ronaldo's Ballon d'Or predictions highlight the subjective nature of the award. While his choices reflect his personal perspective on talent and potential, the ongoing debate surrounding his omissions demonstrates the diversity of opinions within football and the fierce competition for individual accolades.

Neither Mbappe nor Haaland: De Bruyne names surprise player on par with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar

Neither Mbappe nor Haaland: De Bruyne names surprise player on par with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are undoubtedly two of the soccer’s modern greats, while others like Neymar, have left a great mark but fallen behind in the shadow of the duo. But when asked to name a player whose prime was on par them, Kevin De Bruyne surprised many with his choice.

Title hopes over? Watch Cristiano Ronaldo lose his temper after teammate’s red card in Al-Nassr’s costly defeat

Title hopes over? Watch Cristiano Ronaldo lose his temper after teammate’s red card in Al-Nassr’s costly defeat

Al-Nassr suffered a 3-2 defeat against Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League. However, the match’s most controversial moment came when a surprise red card left Al-Nassr reeling—and sparked an explosive reaction from Cristiano Ronaldo.

