Soccer fans around the world are buzzing with excitement as Neymar has officially confirmed his return to Santos, the club where he first made a name for himself. After nearly 12 years away, the Brazilian superstar has signed a six-month contract with the team that nurtured his talent and propelled him to global stardom.

This move comes after Neymar’s contract with Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal was terminated by mutual agreement, marking the end of a brief and injury-plagued spell in the Middle East. His return to Santos is seen not only as an emotional homecoming but also as a potential stepping stone to reignite his career ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

On January 30, 2025, the club’s president Marcelo Teixeira took to social media to express his joy at Neymar’s return. In a heartfelt message, he stated: “It is time for you to come back to your people. To our home, to the club in our hearts.”

Neymar, now 32 years old, last played for Santos between 2010 and 2013, a period in which he won six major trophies, including the prestigious Copa Libertadores. His dazzling performances back then earned him a move to Barcelona and a place on the Ballon d’Or shortlist—a rare feat for a player based in the Brazilian league at the time.

Now, after a turbulent period in Saudi Arabia, he is returning to where it all began, hoping to regain his form and fitness after a frustrating time with injuries.

What did Neymar say?

In a video message shared on social media, Neymar reflected on his journey and his deep connection with Santos: “I just can’t hold it in until tomorrow. My family and my friends already know my decision. I’ll sign the contract with Santos. I want to thank my fans from all over the world who have been wishing for this moment to come true for a long time.”

He emphasized that, despite leaving the club nearly 12 years ago, his love for Santos had never wavered: “My feelings for the club and fans have never changed.” After struggling with injuries and uncertainty at Al-Hilal, Neymar expressed his desire to reignite his career in a familiar environment: “Now I need to play again. And only a club like Santos can provide the love I need to prepare for the coming challenges in the next few years.”

New chapter: Can Neymar lead Santos back to glory?

Santos has had a difficult few years, including a shocking relegation for the first time in club history. However, they have since bounced back, and Neymar’s return could be the spark needed to reestablish them as one of Brazil’s top teams.

Neymar previously scored 136 goals in 225 appearances for Santos, and fans will be eager to see if he can rediscover the form that made him a global icon. Wearing the iconic No. 11 jersey, he will aim to inspire the team to success once again.

His first match back is scheduled for February 5 against Botafogo, a fixture that will mark the beginning of his highly anticipated second spell in Vila Belmiro.